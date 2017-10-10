Work starts on new West Chandler museum

Residents in west Chandler will soon see bulldozers and construction workers near Chandler Fashion Center as construction begins on the new Chandler Museum.

The 10,000-square-foot facility will be located adjacent to the existing McCullough-Price House, 300 S. Chandler Village Drive. The house has served as the temporary home of the museum in recent years. While the new museum is built, staff will continue to provide programs, events, exhibits and presentations in the community, as well as field trips at Tumbleweed Ranch, an outdoor learning environment at Tumbleweed Park.

Upcoming Chandler Museum programs in the community include: Oct. 3-12: Life on a Cattle Drive youth programs at Chandler public library locations; Oct. 7: 100th Birthday Party for the McCroskey House at Tumbleweed Ranch; Oct. 17: Trivia Night with Marshall Shore at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 4955 S. Arizona Avenue; October-April: Tumbleweed Ranch Time Travelers early childhood program at Tumbleweed Ranch; October – April: STEM Saturday with the Museum of Science and Sustainability at Tumbleweed Ranch.

“Chandler Museum staff is excited to bring new programs to the community over the next year, including Tumbleweed Time Travelers and a talk on Zora Folley, a former professional boxer and member of the Chandler City Council,” said Chandler Museum Administrator Jody Crago.

Staff and volunteers have relocated to Chandler city hall during construction.

Information: 480-782-2717 or chandlermuseum.org .