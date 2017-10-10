Chandler seeks aspiring police cadets

West Chandler young adults who have been thinking about a career in law enforcement can get a first-hand look at the field in the Chandler Police Department’s Cadet Program, which is now accepting applications.

The program is designed for young men and women ages 14 to 20 who are U.S. citizens, maintain a ‘C’ average in school, and commit to two Monday-night meetings per month and one community service event per month.

Applicants are not required to be residents of Chandler.

Chandler PD will hold a recruitment night on Wednesday, Oct. 18, and Thursday, Oct. 26, at the department’s Chandler Heights substation, 4040 E. Chandler Heights Road.

Officer John Somerville described the program as being committed to molding young adults into career professionals.

“Our efforts focus on developing the skills necessary for success in any vocation, while instilling the values of personal integrity, service to one’s community, and being part of something bigger than yourself,” said Somerville.

Information: 480-782-4951 or CPDcadets.com