LinkedIn? Expert tells why you should be

Those LinkedIn invitations lurking in your inbox are more valuable than you might think. The Chandler Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring an event that will feature keynote speaker Amanda Collins who will discuss best practices on making LinkedIn work for attendees.

Collins, founder of The Grammar Doctors, now known as Ink & Quill Communications, a corporate communications firm, will speak about how to make a LinkedIn profile into a portfolio and the best ways to post and engage through the medium. She’ll also address the importance of monthly blogs and ways to increase one’s reach through LinkedIn.

The luncheon and presentation takes place Tuesday, August 15 at Soho 63, 63 E. Boston Street, Chandler. Members pay $25 and general admission is $35. Walk-ins are $30 for members and $40 for general admission. Open mentoring begins at 10:30 a.m. followed by open networking at 11:30 a.m. and the luncheon at noon.

All are welcome to attend the drop-in mentoring and network sessions. Raffle tickets will be available at the luncheon with proceeds to benefit Positive Pathways.