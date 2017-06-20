While some types of fireworks are legal to sell and purchase at local businesses, Chandler Fire officials say the use and misuse of fireworks can lead to personal injury, injury to others, harm to pets, property damage and destruction of the environment.

Much of the same advice applies to residents of Tempe, as well.

Under Arizona law, the sale of permissible consumer fireworks is allowed from May 20 through July 6 and from Dec. 10 through Jan. 3.

The use of permissible consumer fireworks is allowed June 24 through July 6 and from Dec. 24 through Jan. 3 on private property, with the permission of the property owner.

According to Chandler Battalion Chief Blas Minor, city regulations prohibit the use of permissible consumer fireworks on any public property, including city-owned or managed land, buildings and facilities.

This includes public parks, public school facilities, public retention basins and public roads and streets within Chandler city limits.

If you do decide to purchase and use fireworks in Chandler, it’s important that you know the different rules for each of the three types: display, consumer and novelty fireworks.

According to officials, display fireworks shoot into or through the air and may also detonate. These include the aerial devices typically seen at large public Independence Day events.

They are not legal to sell to consumers, and are not legal to use at any time in Chandler without a special event permit.

Similar fireworks, including those that contain a higher percentage of black powder, such as M-80s, firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets, etc., are also illegal.

Consumer fireworks do not go into the air or explode. Some types of consumer fireworks are now legal in Arizona to sell to people age 16 and older.

At retail locations, these must display either “Consumer Fireworks” or “1.4 G Fireworks” labels; they include ground-based and spinning sparkling devices. Although the sale of consumer fireworks is legal in Chandler, their use is restricted to private property (with owner permission) within the city limits.

The popular novelty items— snappers, snap caps, glow worms, snakes, party poppers, toy smoke devices and sparklers—are not regulated and can be sold and used anywhere in Chandler. At retail locations these must be labeled as “Novelty Fireworks.”

It’s important to note that even the common “sparkler” burns at a very high temperature and can cause severe burns if mishandled.

Fireworks sales are allowed in certain types of retail locations, including temporary tents or structures.

Chandler fire prevention specialists work with these local businesses to ensure that their fireworks are displayed in the proper manner, have appropriate signage and don’t exceed allowable limits.

If Chandler residents see fireworks being sold or used inappropriately, they can report the violations to the non-emergency phone number of the Chandler Police Department at 480782-4130.

The Police Department can issue citations that could include a civil penalty of $1,000.

Within the city, there are many potential sources of combustion, such as dry brush, palm trees, and wood fences.

Once a fire starts it can easily extend into a nearby structure. Local officials are also concerned about fireworks being purchased locally and then used in forest or wildland areas.

Additional firework rules and safety tips are available at chandleraz.gov/fire.