West Chandler’s Sunset Branch Library and the nearby Desert Breeze Police Substation will be drop-off sites for Operation Back to School Chandler, an event designed to bring entire communities together to provide disadvantaged students with school supplies they’ll need for the coming school year.

The city’s Diversity Office and its community partners are busy preparing for this year’s event, which will be held 7-11 a.m., Saturday, July 22, at Chandler High School.

Donated school supplies, shoes, socks and underwear, as well as supplies from a recommended wish list directly for federal program students, may be dropped off until Wednesday, July 12.

Hours at Sunset Library, 4930 W. Ray Road, are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday-Saturday; and 1-5 p.m., Sunday. Hours at the Desert Breeze Police Substation, 251 N. Desert Breeze Blvd., are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Another West Chandler site, Hilton Phoenix Chandler, 2929 W. Frye Road, is open 24 hours for drop-offs.

To view a complete list of school supplies needed, volunteer opportunities or to make a donation online, visit backtoschoolchandler.org.