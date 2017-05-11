Photo enforcement cameras are now operational at nine West Chandler and other nearby intersections, with each being monitored at the approaches for north- and southbound traffic.

Sgt. Daniel Mejia, Chandler PD media relations officer, noted that violators captured on the cameras at these intersections will receive a warning in the mail for their respective violation through May 31.

On Thursday, June 1, cameras will be in full operation, and citations will be generated for speeding and red light violations.

In all, a total of 12 Chandler intersections are equipped with photo enforcement cameras through the city of Chandler’s photo enforcement vendor, American Traffic Solutions. All are monitored for both red light and speeding violations. Five intersections became fully operational in June 2016. Two additional intersections went into full operation last October.

Monitored locations include:

• Westbound Chandler Boulevard at Kyrene Road

• Southbound & Eastbound McClintock Drive at Ray Road

• Eastbound Ray Road at Rural Road

• Westbound Chandler Boulevard at Dobson Road

• Southbound & Westbound Dobson Road at Ray Road

• Eastbound Ray Road at Alma School Road

• Westbound & Southbound Warner Road at Alma School Road

• Southbound Arizona Avenue at Warner Road

• Southbound Arizona Avenue at Ray Road