Smart Minds Summer Academy for gifted and talented children will be offered near Tempe this year on the campus of Summit School of Ahwatukee.

The program is designed to provide gifted, talented or highly motivated students entering second through seventh grades a chance to engage in what school officials describe as captivating and academically challenging opportunities in the company of peers who share the same enhanced abilities and love of learning.

Families can choose the morning program (9 a.m. to noon) or an all-day program (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) that includes courses in geometry, magic of science, public speaking and debate, engineering in action, mastering Jeopardy and chess strategies.

The program’s priority is to create a passion for learning by engaging the students in hands-on, creative, and investigative projects in each and every course offered.

Smart Minds has become one the most popular and favorite educational camps in the United States, and is frequently invited to present the program to the best international schools in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

Two identical 3-week sessions are available this summer, with one at Summit School of Ahwatukee, another in Scottsdale. Information: azsmartminds.com or 480-773-7455.