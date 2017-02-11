West Chandler teens can take the day off from school but not from learning when they attend the Teen Town Hall Thursday, Feb. 23.

Chandler Mayor Jay Tibshraeny and Chandler city council members are encouraging young people to spend Feb. 23 at city hall in order to voice their opinions, connect with their peers and propose solutions to important teen issues.

Students receive an excused absence from school as long as they have registered to participate in the town hall. Registrations are being accepted through local schools’ guidance offices.

The day-long gathering begins with comments from Mayor Tibshraeny, followed by teambuilding exercises and breakout sessions on topics and issues of concern to Chandler teens, including teen dating and life after high school.

“The teens talk about real issues facing young people in Chandler and propose real solutions,” Mayor Tibshraeny said. “I am always impressed by the effort and thought that goes into the discussions and recommendations.”

Last year’s town hall was attended by 162 teens from various Chandler high schools, middle schools and charter schools. Past town hall topics have included domestic violence, underage drinking, education and sustainability.

The group will present their recommendations in a summary report to the council later this spring.

Information: chandleraz.gov