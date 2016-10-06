King among 15 U.S. ‘Ambassadors’

A key shaper of Tempe’s Kid Zone enrichment program has been selected to serve as a 2016-17 Afterschool Ambassador, one of 15 leaders from across the U.S. chosen for the honor by Washington, D.C.-based Afterschool Alliance.

The announcement of Jeremy King’s appointment to the prestigious group came from Jodi Grant, the national group’s executive director.

King and the other designees will continue directing or supporting their local afterschool program while also serving a one-year Afterschool Ambassador term, which involves organizing public events, communicating with elected officials and policy makers, and in other ways growing support for afterschool programs.

“We are thrilled that Jeremy will serve this year,” said Grant.

“He is a dedicated champion for quality afterschool and summer learning programs. I know he will mobilize business, community and faith leaders, lawmakers, educators, parents and others to increase resources for afterschool programs, which keep students safe, inspire them to learn and help working families.”

Said King:

“I am delighted to support the Afterschool Alliance’s work to increase resources for afterschool programs, here and around the country.

“In my 20 years working in this field, I’ve witnessed firsthand the many ways that afterschool programs give students opportunities to explore their interests and discover their passions, while giving parents the peace of mind that comes with knowing their children are safe and supervised, with engaging, educational activities, during the afternoons.

“I look forward to raising awareness and support for the out-of-school-time opportunities all students need.”

The Kid Zone Before and After School Enrichment Program serves 3,000 youth annually at 17 elementary school sites in the Tempe and Kyrene school districts.

The program complements classroom curriculum through hands-on, experiential learning in a safe and fun environment.

Topics include science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs, nutrition education, community gardening, homework help, sports and fine arts.

Each Ambassador will organize a major event for Lights On Afterschool, the Afterschool Alliance’s annual rally for afterschool, to be held this year on Oct. 20.

Last year, 1 million people participated in some 8,000 Lights On Afterschool events across the United States and at

U.S. military bases worldwide.