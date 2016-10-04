Resident input sought on future planning for Tempe’s Ken McDonald Golf Course

Tempe has asked residents what they think the future should hold for the clubhouse at Ken McDonald Golf Course.

A public workshop, planned at Tempe History Museum, was scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. At that session the public was to be able to offer views on topics from the restaurant to parking to the pro shop.

Also up for discussion: ideas about the type of event venue or community space that might be developed there.

The Sept. 29 session is being followed by an opportunity to offer online comments through Oct. 9.

City planners reportedly are in the early stages of issuing a call for ideas that could involve a public/ private partnership to renovate the clubhouse.

More information, along with the online response form, are available at tempe.gov/golftempe. Phone: Melissa Quillard, public works supervisor, at 480-350-8399.

MCC Empty Bowls aids homeless, hungry

Mesa Community College will host one of several Empty Bowls art charity events, proceeds from which benefit local charities helping to fight hunger and food insecurity.

The college, in collaboration with local businesses, schools and community groups, offers Empty Bowls as a way to garner support for a national movement to feed the hungry and homeless.

For a minimum $10 donation patrons may select a one-of-a-kind ceramic bowl handcrafted by a local artist and dine on a simple meal.

Proceeds from the event—10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 t0 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26— will benefit Paz de Cristo Community Center, which provides anti-hunger and empowerment support for the East Valley’s homeless, unemployed, working poor and their families.

Mesa Community College is at 1833 W. Southern Ave. at Dobson Road in Mesa.

St. Andrew’s schedules ‘Unique Boutique’

St. Andrew’s The Apostle Catholic Church will present its 26th annual Unique Boutique Nov. 10-13. Nov. 10 will be Preview Dinner Night, catered by Carrabba’s at 6 p.m.

Dinner tickets, at $10, are sold after Mass on Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 15 through Nov. 6. No dinner tickets will be available at the door.

Boutique hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. More than 60 vendors are expected to participate with handmade crafts; food also will be available. Raffle baskets—tickets $1 each or six for $5—will be sold on all three days, with the winner selected on Sunday.

The church is at 3450 W. Ray Road, Chandler.

Arizona Ave. speed limit drops to 30 mph

The speed limit on Arizona Avenue has been revised to 30 mph from 35 mph between Chandler Boulevard and Frye Road in downtown Chandler.

Traffic studies indicate that Arizona Avenue has seen a reduction in speeds along that section of the roadway since it was reconstructed in 2010 due to the road design, on-street parking and dense landscaping.

The 30 mph limit represents the speeds for the majority of traffic on this half-mile section of roadway, traffic officials said.

New speed-limit signs are now in place, and flags above the signs are installed to alert drivers to the change.

The sections of Arizona Avenue north of Chandler Boulevard and south of Frye Road continue to have a 35 mph speed limit.

Fuller Elementary a U.S. Blue Ribbon honoree

U.S. Secretary of Education John B. King Jr. has announced that Fuller Elementary School has been named a 2016 National Blue Ribbon School.

Fuller is one among 279 public and 50 private schools receiving the honor.

National Blue Ribbon Schools are public and non-public elementary, middle and high schools that are producing outstanding results for all students.

They are selected on the basis of having demonstrated consistent excellence and making progress in closing gaps in student achievement.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools recognition program is part of a larger U. S. Department of Education effort to identify and disseminate knowledge about effective school leadership and promising instructional practices.

Fuller Elementary was one of five outstanding public schools that Arizona nominated for an “Exemplary High Performing Schools” performance award.

Fuller became eligible for the award by being among the top 15 percent of schools in the state when ranked on the performance of all students who participated in the most recently administered state assessments in reading (or English language arts) and mathematics.

“The Fuller staff, students, parents and community members are so deserving of this prestigious award,” said Tempe District Supoerintendent Christine Busch.

“I am very proud of their tireless work in creating an innovative, engaging and inspiring learning environment in which every child is succeeding.”