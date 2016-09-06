Celebrating its 27th season with performances ranging from comedic and family-friendly to immersive and instrumental, and even theatrical, Chandler Center for the Arts has announced its 2016-17 season lineup of entertainment for all ages.

Sponsored by Steena Murray, Ocotillo Golf Resort, SRP and Big Two Toyota of Chandler, the upcoming season will feature headline entertainment, new shows and familiar acts that appeal to an increasingly diverse population.

“The extraordinary multi-cultural and multi-disciplinary performances of this year’s lineup deliver the artistic merit that Chandler Center for the Arts is known for,” said Michelle Mac Lennan, Chandler arts center’s general manager.

Among the 23 performances during the center’s 2016-17 season that runs from September into April, season highlights include Julie Madly Deeply, Christmas with Clay Aiken, California and Montreal Guitar Trio, Pump Boys and Dinettes, Art Garfunkel, Frank Ferrante in An Evening with Groucho, The Doo Woop Project, Piano Battle and Stormy Weather—The Story of Lena Horne starring Mary Wilson.

The center’s annual signature event, Zoppé, an Italian Family Circus, presented by Steena Murray, will run Dec. 27 through Jan. 8.

With a revamped show, Zoppé will feature a jaw-dropping flying trapeze act among several new acts in the one-ring circus that honors the best history of the Old-World Italian tradition: where you come as strangers but leave as family.

Spring 2017 brings legendary singer and songwriter Art Garfunkel in Close Up on March 11, followed by Frank Ferrante in his comedic An Evening with Groucho on March 12.

From bop to pop, the Doo Wop Project on March 18 will take the audience on a journey from foundational street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today.

On March 19, an epic Piano Battle will ensue that is a must-see where the audience must decide the winner. Stormy Weather—The Story of Lena Horne, starring Mary Wilson of the Supremes, is a defining portrait of an American icon that changed history on March 25.

In April, America’s Got Talent alumni and Vegas headliners Recycled Percussion bring their junk rock music to Chandler.

Now a national phenomenon, the band has been voted National Act of the Year a record-breaking six times and has been featured on the cover of USA Today, and have done guest appearances on “Carson Daily,” The Today Show” and the Latin Grammy Awards.

Tickets are on sale now.

To view Chandler Center for the Arts’ event calendar, or to purchase tickets, visit www.chandlercenter.org.