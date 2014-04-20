Tempe History Museum to host heady soul-pop of ‘Future Loves Past’

By Chase Kamp

While the Tempe History

Museum has been working

hard to chronicle the city’s

musical past in a forthcoming exhibit

of cherished local musicians, the

curators have also been celebrating the

sounds of today.

On April 26 the museum is

offering a concert featuring the soulful

psych rock of Tempe’s Future Loves

Past, a band that writes ambitious

concept albums packed with catchy

pop hooks.

The free show, which starts at 7

p.m., will be in the museum’s recently

expanded community room, which

has already hosted such varied fare as

classical ensembles, country singers

and folk song archivists.

Future Loves Past, led by singer

and bassist Eric Palmer, has been

working its way around the Tempe

music scene since 2010.

The band’s dynamic debut fulllength

record, All the Luscious Plants,

was released last year, but Palmer

spoke with Wrangler News primarily

about the group’s ambitious Our Solar

System EP, an ongoing song project

that tries to capture the essence of

heavenly bodies above.

Palmer said he began writing

songs about planets and stars before

the band’s conception. Though the EP

was released digitally and on cassette

tape in March, he and his bandmates

are still compiling song ideas and

reworking existing tracks.

“There’s a lot to draw from in

mythology,” Palmer said when asked

about the inspiration for the series.

“You can use it as a vehicle for the

message you’re trying to convey.”

The EP begins, appropriately,

with “The Sun,” a shimmering funkpop

number full of light that sets the

template with bright melodies.

From there, the tracks explore

further out toward other planets and

stars.

This interplanetary concept was

even embodied in the mix. Palmer and

album producer Bob Hoag tried to

set each song’s musical landscape in

the right orbit. The bigger planets like

Jupiter and Saturn have huge drums,

higher gravity.

“As the songs get closer to the

sun, it needs to be warmer,” Palmer

explained. “As we go farther away, it

needs to sound colder.”

The middle of the record contains

a number of extended ambient

interludes that Palmer recorded

at home, some containing sound

experiments like using toy walkietalkies

to create muffled feedback and

faraway sounds, the sonics of space

travel.

One such track, “Solar Theta

Soundscape”, is a 13-minute

transmission of relaxing binaural beats.

These waves are made in a process

that involves putting two different

frequencies into the left and right

channels, tricking the listener’s brain

into moving to a theta brain-wave

state.

Though most binaural beats are

used to assist with meditation and can

be hours long, Future Loves Past kept

theirs at a brisk 13 minutes.

“You can put on headphones and

zone out on it,” Palmer said.

Though the music is ambitious

enough, Palmer also designs all the

band’s album art, going even further to

fulfill his wide-eyed vision.

“I want to create a whole

imaginary world to go into,” he said.

“Our first record is pointing you there,

but this next one is how it’s going to be

for Future Love Past, all-encompassing

concepts.”

April is “Made in Tempe” Rock

Month. Future Loves Past represents

an up-and-coming Tempe band with

the sound of soul meeting ‘70s rock.

Their sound borrows from all genres

and blends them together in a way

that’s easy to relate to and digest.

Performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, April

26. Free admission. 480-350-4311.