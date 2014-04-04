World’s smallest heart pump now saving lives at Chandler Regional

Story & photo by Chelsea Martin

Edward Townley is appreciative of

plenty things—most importantly

his life. Townley suffered a

massive heart attack on Jan. 10, and

Chandler Regional Medical Center,

with the use of the world’s smallest

heart pump, the Abiomed Impella 2.5,

managed to save his life.

Death having come in such close

proximity, Townley says he is thankful

every single day that he is alive.

“I remember it like it was

yesterday. I went to the store and

came back home, put the dinner on the

counter, and sat down and thought, I’m

not feeling right. Three minutes later, I

was feeling awful so I opened the front

door, called 911, and waited.”

Although Townley disregarded

early signs of trouble a year before, he

hardly missed a beat when he felt the

attack coming on.

William Orlowski, director of

Chandler Regional’s Cardiac Catheter

lab, explained that if Townley had

waited any longer, it’s likely he would

have not made it.

“What he did was perfect,” said

Orlowski. “He knew something was

wrong right away, and that’s what

saved him,” Orlowski said.

“If we can learn anything from

this situation, it’s that more people

dealing with chest pains need to act

on that immediately and go to the

hospital. Never wait—it might be too

late.”

Even with Townley’s speedy

response to the signs of his attack,

the Impella 2.5 and the cardiologist,

Ahtisham Shakoor, got much of the

credit for saving his life.

Said Townley of his role in the

lifesaving procedure:

“I was just a passenger on a bus.”

The Abiomed Impella 2.5 is a

heart pump that is 1/100th the size

of the human heart and smaller than

the width of a pencil. During an

angioplasty, it pulls blood from the left

ventricle through an inlet area near

the groin and expels blood from the

catheter into the ascending aorta.

Pumps in the Impella platform

can deliver 2.5 to 5 liters of blood

flow per minute and does not require

surgery.

“The device alleviates the pressure

and allows the patient’s heart to rest,”

Shakoor said. “After three days, Ed’s

arteries luckily opened up and the

device allowed him enough time to

recover.”

Over the past decade, there have

been significant strides in medical

research, disease treatment and the

overall improvements of patients’

quality of life.

The Impella 2.5 is no exception.

“Ed’s story truly is a great one,”

Shakoor said. “The technology we now

have in 2014 is incredible. With the use

of the technology and Ed’s willingness

to fight to survive, we are so lucky we

were able to keep him alive. Most of

the time patients that have severely

blocked arteries like Ed, they typically

don’t make it.”

Shakoor added:

“He is one of our success stories.”

Although not all hospitals in the

area are capable of providing the use of

the expensive, progressive technology,

Townley says he is grateful Chandler

Regional was within a close proximity

to his home.

“We are just so happy he made

it,” Shakoor said. “Saving a life is an

incredible feat.”

The triumphant procedure is a

big leap for Chandler Regional, gaining

one extremely pleased patient—and

the promise of more such lifesaving

opportunities—in the process.

“I feel remarkably well and it’s all

because of these incredible people and

advanced technology,” Townley said.

“Looking at these tiny devices, it is

truly amazing what has been done. It’s

just so great to be here.”