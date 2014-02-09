Noted watercolorist, wife celebrate 50 years of sharing

Acclaimed Tempe watercolor artist Raleigh

Kinney says he couldn’t have made a living

through art for the last 34 years without his

business partner and wife, Darlene Kinney.

And, as the couple looks ahead to their 50th

wedding anniversary in September, they will

celebrate this Valentine’s Day together in typical

fashion—working in their booth at the Third Annual

Waterfront Art & Wine Festival in Scottsdale.

The secret to the longevity of their marriage?

“Just being in love,” Darlene Kinney said last

week in the art studio custom-built onto their Mesa

home, to which they moved after years in Tempe.

“I always tell him when I’m sitting and watching

his demos, and he’s sitting here teaching, I’m so glad

I get to go home with him.

“I think, ‘Ah-ha, he’s mine.’”

“I’ll tell you what, in this business

you need a partner,” said Raleigh, 75.

“And one of the things that Darlene has

always been is a great backer and also

the person who does the stuff behind

the scenes.”

Darlene, 71, smiled widely when

describing her role in their work: “I’m

the creative financier. I know a million

ways how to stretch one dollar bill.”

She makes the mats for framing

and handles correspondence and

workshop registrations. “I say, ‘He just

paints; I do the rest.’ ”

“For good or for worse, she is a

real critic of my work,” Raleigh said.

“She’s not afraid to say, ‘I don’t like

that painting. There’s something about

it that bothers me.’

“So I’ll go back and sometimes

make adjustments in it and sometimes

I’ll say, ‘You’re right, it’s got two focal

points; it’s not working. I’ll have to

make some major changes in it.’ Or I’ll

just junk it and do another one.”

After 30 years in Tempe, the

couple moved in 2009 to a home in

Mesa with enough property to add a

30-by-35-foot studio where Raleigh

paints and leads workshops for up to

10 people.

But the story of Raleigh Kinney

and Darlene Fox began 53 years ago

back in Deerwood, Minn., where they

met on New Year’s Eve.

The start of a partnership

“My girlfriend didn’t have a

date and I didn’t either,” Darlene

remembered, so they decided to take

their chances on going stag to the

White Pine dance hall. “It was almost

midnight, and no one had come to even

ask us to dance.”

Then she saw a good-looking

young college man nearby, and she

admits she was surprised when he

approached her. “We danced, and he

took me home.”

“I thought she was great,” Raleigh

said. “We had a lot of fun that night.”

“We just kind of clicked,” Darlene

agreed. “The rest is history.”

Eighteen years later, Raleigh

Kinney was an art teacher at St. Cloud

(Minn.) Apollo High School when

he proposed taking a year’s leave of

absence and heading for Arizona with

Darlene and their two boys. He had

been steadily developing a passion

for watercolor painting and, at the

suggestion of his mentor, Canadian

artist Zoltan Szabo, he wanted to try

working full-time as a painter.

“My girlfriends told me to just keep calm, it

would pass over because it was his age,” Darlene

said, prompting a laugh from her husband. “And it

didn’t. But we had a family discussion with our boys.

They were (in) fourth grade and seventh grade.”

With the family in agreement, they sold their

Minnesota home.

“Darlene’s folks were down in St. Cloud when

we were loading the van, loading the U-Haul, and

they did not help us,” Raleigh said.

“They sat and watched us load the van, thinking,

‘This guy’s got to be an idiot.’ I’m sure as we drove

away they thought: ‘What is he thinking?’”

“It was kind of scary,” Darlene recalled. But, she

added, “I kind of liked getting out of the winters. We

had been down here visiting good friends and I knew

they were here. I guess I was nervous about it but I

was looking forward to it.”

After growing up in Tempe, their sons thanked

them for making the move.

“They just said that it widened them,” Darlene

said.

“They said that they grew. They really enjoyed

coming to Arizona and having a swimming pool. No

snow.”

Gaining a foothold

From teaching painting in a downtown Phoenix

gallery for $5 a lesson to holding classes in his

garage, Raleigh Kinney gradually developed a

following.

A chance meeting with the advertising director

for the Diamond’s stores, now Dillards, led to a

gig that he called “a great impetus as far as being

recognized as a good painter.”

“He said, ‘Would you be interested in coming

and demonstrating in the Diamond’s stores during

the holidays? We’ll set you up at the top of the

escalator. We’ll put a mirror up there. You can

demonstrate and we’ll sell a display of your artwork.

I did that for about three or four months.

“That’s really how I got acquainted with a lot of

the artists in the Valley and gained a lot of notoriety,”

Raleigh said.

“Any painter who happened to walk through

the Diamond’s store at that time, I got a chance to

meet him, so I became associated with a group of

watercolor painters.”

As the 1980s went on, “things started taking off

economically,” he said.

“So we were lucky. We started doing some art

festivals, and my name really got around.”

At their peak, Raleigh and Darlene were showing

and selling his art at 35 to 40 festivals a year.

He spent time each October for 16 years

painting on Catalina Island off the coast of Southern

California, has taught workshops around the country,

and has had his paintings published on calendars and

in such magazines as Arizona Highways.

His work is featured in three books about

watercolor painting, one of them about the history

of plein air painting – a French term for painting

outdoors – on Catalina Island.

Sharing the passion

Plein air painting is Raleigh Kinney’s specialty.

“There’s not very many watercolor plein air

painters because watercolor is harder to handle on

location,” he said.

“Plein air is a great excitement-builder. You

can go out and spend a day plein air painting and

you come back to the studio with a head of steam,”

Raleigh said. “You see the colors more vividly and

you see subtlety in the shadows that you didn’t see

from a photograph…and you remember that, and

you bring that back to the studio, and you’re excited

about painting again.”

Although it’s tough for novice painters to learn

to use watercolors outdoors, he loves to take groups

out into the desert.

“The joy of that is they get to see what real

shadows look like on location and how it reflects

the sky, or how it reflects a neighboring subject,” he

said. “So, shadows aren’t just black, shadows aren’t

just gray. They’re color. So you point that out, and it

makes their picture better and more entertaining.

“You bring a sketch back, and it may not be

a perfect sketch, but it was done in the moment.

And sometimes those pieces that were done in the

moment are the most exciting pieces that you do.”

He describes his style as “somewhat

impressionistic but realistic. I like a loose kind of

painting. I really like to see brush marks and how I

work when I’m done, so the viewer can see how I’ve

used my brush. I don’t want it to be photographic.

But I like subject matter. I’m still what you’d call a

subject-matter painter.”

His favorite subject these days is landscape, but

it has changed over the years with his experiences.

After a plein air event at a dude ranch, “I had

a stretch there when I was doing a lot of horse

paintings and riders and things like that.”

One of his favorite paintings is of his two young

sons exploring an old truck. Called “Pilot to Copilot,”

the work hangs in Raleigh and Darlene Kinney’s

bedroom.

His smaller paintings, framed, sell for $650

to $750. Medium-sized works sell in the range of

$1,600 to $2,000. The largest painting in his studio,

30 inches by 40 inches, has a price tag of $4,800.

Though original paintings often have investment

value, he advises people against buying art for

economic reasons.

“But I tell people when they buy an original that

they should not be buying it for investment. They

should be buying it because they love it, and that way

they’ll never be disappointed,” he said.

‘Say one thing’

Being an artist affects the way he sees the world.

“We’ll be driving and I’ll say to Darlene, ‘Wow,

there’s a painting. That old fence post right there

with that old wheel leaning against it and with all

the weeds growing up around it.’ She sees the whole

thing, she sees the farm in the background and the

field, and I see the fence post with an old wheel

leaning against it.”

He tries to teach that way of seeing a painting to

his beginning students.

“When you go out on location, they’ll try to paint

the whole world. You have to try to teach them to

limit what they see and try to pick a focal point. Don’t

say too many things in this painting. Say one thing.”

He calls the pattern of his three-day workshops

“inside-out.”

The first day is spent in the home studio, where

he demonstrates painting beneath a large mirror,

discusses his philosophy of painting, and takes

questions from participants. Weather permitting, the

second day is spent outside, “on location.”

“It’s good experience for them to go out and do

a sketch,” he said. “Primarily, when you go out on

a location, what you’re looking for is value: lights

against darks, where your focal point is. What are

you going to do with the background?”

On the third day, workshop participants return

to the studio to paint, often using their plein air

sketch. Raleigh and Darlene consider themselves

“semi-retired,” having scaled back the number of

festivals, shows and workshops they take part in.

“You reach a time in your life when it’s like a

tidal wave,” he said of his career. “That wave comes

in and at its peak there’s wonderful things going on

and a lot of demand, and that recedes. New people

arrive and they fill a new position, and that’s kind of

what happens.

“There’s still a lot of interest in my work and in

my teaching. But you have to stay out there and you

have to keep working. Out of sight, out of mind, so to

speak.”

Through all the ups and downs, though, Darlene

has been an important partner at his side.

“She goes with me to a lot of functions and she

becomes a part of the people that we meet, and she

gets to know them,” Raleigh said. “She comments

later on those associations and makes suggestions.

That particular thing helps an awful lot in a business

like we have.”

The Kinneys said they are not among the 1 to 2

percent of artists who become wealthy.

“When you do an art show, you don’t know if

you’re going to make a dollar or if you’re going to

make $2,000 or more,” Darlene said.

But they have enjoyed the independence and

freedom of running their own business and following

their dream. For her, Darlene said, the reward has

come in “just being able to work together, you know,

and have a good marriage.”

And, of course, to celebrate a Valentine’s Day

with the same excitement they did 50 years ago.

For information about Raleigh Kinney’s Feb.

10-12 and March 11-13 workshops at his home studio,

and the upcoming fine arts shows in Scottsdale and

Carefree sponsored by Thunderbird Artists, call

480-350-9375, write to rekwc@hotmail.com or visit

www.kinneywatercolors.com.