  • City News

    • Noted watercolorist, wife celebrate 50 years of sharing

    By on February 9, 2014

    Kinneys_06Acclaimed Tempe watercolor artist Raleigh
    Kinney says he couldn’t have made a living
    through art for the last 34 years without his
    business partner and wife, Darlene Kinney.
    And, as the couple looks ahead to their 50th
    wedding anniversary in September, they will
    celebrate this Valentine’s Day together in typical
    fashion—working in their booth at the Third Annual
    Waterfront Art & Wine Festival in Scottsdale.
    The secret to the longevity of their marriage?
    “Just being in love,” Darlene Kinney said last
    week in the art studio custom-built onto their Mesa
    home, to which they moved after years in Tempe.
    “I always tell him when I’m sitting and watching
    his demos, and he’s sitting here teaching, I’m so glad
    I get to go home with him.
    “I think, ‘Ah-ha, he’s mine.’”
    “I’ll tell you what, in this business
    you need a partner,” said Raleigh, 75.
    “And one of the things that Darlene has
    always been is a great backer and also
    the person who does the stuff behind
    the scenes.”
    Darlene, 71, smiled widely when
    describing her role in their work: “I’m
    the creative financier. I know a million
    ways how to stretch one dollar bill.”
    She makes the mats for framing
    and handles correspondence and
    workshop registrations. “I say, ‘He just
    paints; I do the rest.’ ”
    “For good or for worse, she is a
    real critic of my work,” Raleigh said.
    “She’s not afraid to say, ‘I don’t like
    that painting. There’s something about
    it that bothers me.’
    “So I’ll go back and sometimes
    make adjustments in it and sometimes
    I’ll say, ‘You’re right, it’s got two focal
    points; it’s not working. I’ll have to
    make some major changes in it.’ Or I’ll
    just junk it and do another one.”
    After 30 years in Tempe, the
    couple moved in 2009 to a home in
    Mesa with enough property to add a
    30-by-35-foot studio where Raleigh
    paints and leads workshops for up to
    10 people.
    But the story of Raleigh Kinney
    and Darlene Fox began 53 years ago
    back in Deerwood, Minn., where they
    met on New Year’s Eve.
    The start of a partnership
    “My girlfriend didn’t have a
    date and I didn’t either,” Darlene
    remembered, so they decided to take
    their chances on going stag to the
    White Pine dance hall. “It was almost
    midnight, and no one had come to even
    ask us to dance.”
    Then she saw a good-looking
    young college man nearby, and she
    admits she was surprised when he
    approached her. “We danced, and he
    took me home.”
    “I thought she was great,” Raleigh
    said. “We had a lot of fun that night.”
    “We just kind of clicked,” Darlene
    agreed. “The rest is history.”
    Eighteen years later, Raleigh
    Kinney was an art teacher at St. Cloud
    (Minn.) Apollo High School when
    he proposed taking a year’s leave of
    absence and heading for Arizona with
    Darlene and their two boys. He had
    been steadily developing a passion
    for watercolor painting and, at the
    suggestion of his mentor, Canadian
    artist Zoltan Szabo, he wanted to try
    working full-time as a painter.
    “My girlfriends told me to just keep calm, it
    would pass over because it was his age,” Darlene
    said, prompting a laugh from her husband. “And it
    didn’t. But we had a family discussion with our boys.
    They were (in) fourth grade and seventh grade.”
    With the family in agreement, they sold their
    Minnesota home.
    “Darlene’s folks were down in St. Cloud when
    we were loading the van, loading the U-Haul, and
    they did not help us,” Raleigh said.
    “They sat and watched us load the van, thinking,
    ‘This guy’s got to be an idiot.’ I’m sure as we drove
    away they thought: ‘What is he thinking?’”
    “It was kind of scary,” Darlene recalled. But, she
    added, “I kind of liked getting out of the winters. We
    had been down here visiting good friends and I knew
    they were here. I guess I was nervous about it but I
    was looking forward to it.”
    After growing up in Tempe, their sons thanked
    them for making the move.
    “They just said that it widened them,” Darlene
    said.
    “They said that they grew. They really enjoyed
    coming to Arizona and having a swimming pool. No
    snow.”
    Gaining a foothold
    From teaching painting in a downtown Phoenix
    gallery for $5 a lesson to holding classes in his
    garage, Raleigh Kinney gradually developed a
    following.
    A chance meeting with the advertising director
    for the Diamond’s stores, now Dillards, led to a
    gig that he called “a great impetus as far as being
    recognized as a good painter.”
    “He said, ‘Would you be interested in coming
    and demonstrating in the Diamond’s stores during
    the holidays? We’ll set you up at the top of the
    escalator. We’ll put a mirror up there. You can
    demonstrate and we’ll sell a display of your artwork.
    I did that for about three or four months.
    “That’s really how I got acquainted with a lot of
    the artists in the Valley and gained a lot of notoriety,”
    Raleigh said.
    “Any painter who happened to walk through
    the Diamond’s store at that time, I got a chance to
    meet him, so I became associated with a group of
    watercolor painters.”
    As the 1980s went on, “things started taking off
    economically,” he said.
    “So we were lucky. We started doing some art
    festivals, and my name really got around.”
    At their peak, Raleigh and Darlene were showing
    and selling his art at 35 to 40 festivals a year.
    He spent time each October for 16 years
    painting on Catalina Island off the coast of Southern
    California, has taught workshops around the country,
    and has had his paintings published on calendars and
    in such magazines as Arizona Highways.
    His work is featured in three books about
    watercolor painting, one of them about the history
    of plein air painting – a French term for painting
    outdoors – on Catalina Island.
    Sharing the passion
    Plein air painting is Raleigh Kinney’s specialty.
    “There’s not very many watercolor plein air
    painters because watercolor is harder to handle on
    location,” he said.
    “Plein air is a great excitement-builder. You
    can go out and spend a day plein air painting and
    you come back to the studio with a head of steam,”
    Raleigh said. “You see the colors more vividly and
    you see subtlety in the shadows that you didn’t see
    from a photograph…and you remember that, and
    you bring that back to the studio, and you’re excited
    about painting again.”
    Although it’s tough for novice painters to learn
    to use watercolors outdoors, he loves to take groups
    out into the desert.
    “The joy of that is they get to see what real
    shadows look like on location and how it reflects
    the sky, or how it reflects a neighboring subject,” he
    said. “So, shadows aren’t just black, shadows aren’t
    just gray. They’re color. So you point that out, and it
    makes their picture better and more entertaining.
    “You bring a sketch back, and it may not be
    a perfect sketch, but it was done in the moment.
    And sometimes those pieces that were done in the
    moment are the most exciting pieces that you do.”
    He describes his style as “somewhat
    impressionistic but realistic. I like a loose kind of
    painting. I really like to see brush marks and how I
    work when I’m done, so the viewer can see how I’ve
    used my brush. I don’t want it to be photographic.
    But I like subject matter. I’m still what you’d call a
    subject-matter painter.”
    His favorite subject these days is landscape, but
    it has changed over the years with his experiences.
    After a plein air event at a dude ranch, “I had
    a stretch there when I was doing a lot of horse
    paintings and riders and things like that.”
    One of his favorite paintings is of his two young
    sons exploring an old truck. Called “Pilot to Copilot,”
    the work hangs in Raleigh and Darlene Kinney’s
    bedroom.
    His smaller paintings, framed, sell for $650
    to $750. Medium-sized works sell in the range of
    $1,600 to $2,000. The largest painting in his studio,
    30 inches by 40 inches, has a price tag of $4,800.
    Though original paintings often have investment
    value, he advises people against buying art for
    economic reasons.
    “But I tell people when they buy an original that
    they should not be buying it for investment. They
    should be buying it because they love it, and that way
    they’ll never be disappointed,” he said.

    ‘Say one thing’
    Kinneys_01Being an artist affects the way he sees the world.
    “We’ll be driving and I’ll say to Darlene, ‘Wow,
    there’s a painting. That old fence post right there
    with that old wheel leaning against it and with all
    the weeds growing up around it.’ She sees the whole
    thing, she sees the farm in the background and the
    field, and I see the fence post with an old wheel
    leaning against it.”
    He tries to teach that way of seeing a painting to
    his beginning students.
    “When you go out on location, they’ll try to paint
    the whole world. You have to try to teach them to
    limit what they see and try to pick a focal point. Don’t
    say too many things in this painting. Say one thing.”
    He calls the pattern of his three-day workshops
    “inside-out.”
    The first day is spent in the home studio, where
    he demonstrates painting beneath a large mirror,
    discusses his philosophy of painting, and takes
    questions from participants. Weather permitting, the
    second day is spent outside, “on location.”
    “It’s good experience for them to go out and do
    a sketch,” he said. “Primarily, when you go out on
    a location, what you’re looking for is value: lights
    against darks, where your focal point is. What are
    you going to do with the background?”
    On the third day, workshop participants return
    to the studio to paint, often using their plein air
    sketch. Raleigh and Darlene consider themselves
    “semi-retired,” having scaled back the number of
    festivals, shows and workshops they take part in.
    “You reach a time in your life when it’s like a
    tidal wave,” he said of his career. “That wave comes
    in and at its peak there’s wonderful things going on
    and a lot of demand, and that recedes. New people
    arrive and they fill a new position, and that’s kind of
    what happens.
    “There’s still a lot of interest in my work and in
    my teaching. But you have to stay out there and you
    have to keep working. Out of sight, out of mind, so to
    speak.”
    Through all the ups and downs, though, Darlene
    has been an important partner at his side.
    “She goes with me to a lot of functions and she
    becomes a part of the people that we meet, and she
    gets to know them,” Raleigh said. “She comments
    later on those associations and makes suggestions.
    That particular thing helps an awful lot in a business
    like we have.”
    The Kinneys said they are not among the 1 to 2
    percent of artists who become wealthy.
    “When you do an art show, you don’t know if
    you’re going to make a dollar or if you’re going to
    make $2,000 or more,” Darlene said.
    But they have enjoyed the independence and
    freedom of running their own business and following
    their dream. For her, Darlene said, the reward has
    come in “just being able to work together, you know,
    and have a good marriage.”
    And, of course, to celebrate a Valentine’s Day
    with the same excitement they did 50 years ago.
    For information about Raleigh Kinney’s Feb.
    10-12 and March 11-13 workshops at his home studio,
    and the upcoming fine arts shows in Scottsdale and
    Carefree sponsored by Thunderbird Artists, call
    480-350-9375, write to rekwc@hotmail.com or visit
    www.kinneywatercolors.com.

    2 Reactions on this Article

    1. Raleigh and Darlene are amazing for being so successful at doing what they love. Plus, I am so proud to call them my parents and love them more than anything in this world. Mom and Dad, Happy Valentines Day! Love you guys!!! -Rodney

      Reply

    2. August 19, 2017
      Dear Raleigh,
      I remember you as a real stand up guy and a a great Watercolorist. I met you at the Boulder City, NV Art Festival October 8, 1989 (a mere 28 years ago) and purchased from you an original water color entitled “Bear’s Chief.” The colors and the detail still jump off the painting. I lived in Las Vegas at the time. Since then this fabulous watercolor has hung on my walls in Boise, ID, La Quinta, CA, Anderson, CA and now Vacaville, CA. I was 48 years of age at the time and today I am 76. We are beginning to downsize and I don’t have as much wall-space anymore. Hope all is well with you.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment