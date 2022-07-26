West Chandler’s Valley Christian High receives $3M gift for worship-performing arts center

Valley Christian High School in West Chandler has received a $3 million gift, the largest cash donation in the 40‐year history of the organization.

The donation is the lead gift in Valley Christian’s three‐year, $16 million Impact Fund campaign.

The transformational gift was made by a Legacy Valley Christian family with 10 grandchildren in the private school’s system. A Legacy family is one that includes at least two generations of VCS students.

“We are incredibly honored by this generous gift, and we are so grateful to this longtime Trojan family,” said Dan Kuiper, VCS Head of School. “Our mission is to equip students to be culture changers for Christ, and this gift will no doubt play a major role in supporting these efforts. We give God all the glory for the work He has done and continues to do at Valley Christian Schools.”

The donor family worked alongside VCS leadership to direct the gift toward building Trinity Theatre at Valley Impact Center, a large gathering space on the school’s high school campus that is well‐equipped to produce worship and performing‐arts events.

Valley Impact Center will serve as the spiritual and worship hub for the school’s three campuses, and be used daily for high school academics and regularly for performing arts, staff development, chapels and worship.

This facility also will serve other community and strategic partners.

While this gift will make a substantial impact on VCS’ efforts, there remains an urgent need for funding, according to VCS. Valley Christian wants to jump‐start the permanent home of its elementary and junior high grades – each campus is in Tempe – as well as to expand its high school locker rooms and install a synthetic turf football/soccer field.

This campaign comes on the heels of Phase I Valley Christian’s Secure the Future Campaign, through which the school made significant upgrades on the high school campus, including a two‐story academic building, state‐of‐the‐art Trojan Sports Performance Center and new parking lot.

The first floor of the academic building has been well‐equipped for the school’s growing STEM programs and is dedicated to longtime Valley Christian teacher, coach and friend, Al Nelson.