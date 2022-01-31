Search
‘Ladies Gone Mild’ at Tempe Graduate Hotel Feb. 5

Wrangler News Staff
Marlene Strang and Leanne Schmidt are to perform in the madcap “Ladies Gone Mild” at the at 7 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Graduate Hotel in Tempe. There is audience participation. –Photo courtesy of Ladies Gone Mild

Two awkward ‘90s moms are on the run from their families. They are hiding out at their ultimate resort destination as they unwind from their daily motherly grind.

It’s Ladies Gone Mild, created and performed by Marlene Strang and Leanne Schmidt, and is a luxury getaway for these ladies on the run. It plays Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Graduate Hotel in Tempe. Tickets are $29.99 and are on sale at wearetheladies.net.

There is audience participation. Equipped with a map, ticket holders will experience the resort’s comically bizarre amenities, including the Sunscreen Sommelier, the Relaxation Guru and the Retro Dance Specialist. A new surprise awaits around every corner as audience members find their own path to the climactic rooftop promenade where The Ladies get back in touch with their bachelorette spirit.

This project is partially funded by a Tempe Community Arts Grant.

 

 

