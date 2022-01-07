7 candidates, only 1 an incumbent, officially on March ballot for 3 Tempe City Council seats

- Advertisement -

Seven Tempe City Council candidates will be on the March 8 election ballot for three open seats after they were certified by City Clerk Carla Reece.

The candidates who met the filing deadline are Jennifer Adams, the only incumbent, and challengers Arlene Chin, Casey Clowes, Berdetta Hodge, Gina Kash, Harper Lines and John Skelton.

Winners will be sworn in to four‐year terms in July 2022.

Adams is the only member among three whose terms are expiring who is seeking re‐election. Lauren Kuby announced that she will instead run for a seat on the Arizona Corporation Commission. Robin Arredondo‐Savage chose to step down from the council when her term is up.

Prospective candidates were required to submit nomination paperwork and petitions containing 1,000 to 2,752 valid signatures from registered Tempe voters. Nomination petitions and paperwork are subject to legal challenge.

According to the Tempe City Charter, Section 7.01, the Primary Election is held to nominate or elect candidates. The General Election, if needed, would be May 17.

Voters must be registered by Feb. 7 to vote in the March 8 primary. Ballots will be mailed starting Feb. 9.

Register to vote through the Maricopa County Elections Department here or at 602‐506‐1511.

More information about the election: tempe.gov/election. Voters also can call Tempe 311 at 480‐350‐4311 or email clerk@tempe.gov.