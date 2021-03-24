Intel to build 2 new plants, add 3,000 high-paying jobs in historic $20 billion expansion at Chandler Ocotillo facility

More than 3,000 high-tech, high-wage jobs will be coming to Chandler and neighboring areas as part of a $20 billion expansion at tech giant Intel’s Ocotillo Campus, the largest private investment of any kind in Arizona history.

In making the announcement March 23, Jim Evers, Intel vice president and factory manager, said that the semiconductor manufacturing icon will build two new fabrication plants on the campus, making the scope of the expansion historic.

“We are proud to have a 40-year legacy of innovating in Arizona and are grateful to the city of Chandler for creating a business environment that encourages these types of investments,” Evers said.

In addition to the more than 3,000 new jobs at Intel, the expansion will support an additional 15,000 jobs indirectly, according to Intel. And about 3,000 will be employed during construction of the fabrication facilities.

Work is slated to begin late this year.

Micah Miranda, Chandler’s economic development director, noted that an investment of this magnitude has significant supply-chain implications for local businesses. Intel annually spends about $1.5 billion with Chandler-based suppliers and another $3 billion with other Arizona-based suppliers.

“Existing and prospective Intel suppliers can connect with our economic-development team for assistance with office and industrial space site selection in Chandler,” said Miranda.

Suppliers can use the “initiate a project form” to begin that process, he said.

Intel’s presence in Chandler began in 1980 with its first production facility and it has grown to become the city’s largest employer.

Intel celebrated 40 years in Chandler last year, when it opened its fourth manufacturing plant on its 700-acre Ocotillo campus, Fab 42, a $7 billion investment that created the most advanced manufacturing facility in the world.

Semiconductors, known as chips, are used in an array of electronic devices, including computers, cars, cellphones and medical equipment.

The latest announcement will add to the company’s manufacturing presence and jobs with more than 15,000 Intel employees expected to be working in Chandler once the new fabs come online starting in 2024.

“Intel’s continued expansion of its largest, most advanced manufacturing site in the world exemplifies the presence of innovation in Chandler,” said Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke. “A talented workforce, excellent quality of life, proactive planning and decades of infrastructure investments enable global innovators like Intel to excel in our community.”

More information: newsroom. intel.com .