By Karli Ragan

If the sounds of shuffling feet and the munching of human brains don’t deter you, Oct. 21 promises to offer a frightfully good prospect for fun.

No, you won’t have wandered accidentally onto the set of the latest Transylvania sequel—you’ll be at Downtown Chandler’s third annual Zombie Walk, a celebratory environment scared up to showcase the upcoming Third Friday Chandler Art Walk.

In addition to the usual monthly gathering of over 35 local artisans displaying and selling their works at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park and along San Marcos Place, guests will find quite a range of happily zombified activities.

Attendees are encouraged to “reanimate” themselves before attending the event by wearing dilapidated clothing fit for a zombie traveling the Phoenix desert.

Free zombie face-painting, provided by The Studio Academy of Beauty, will be available for the duration of the event, from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

In addition, a photographer has agreed to brave the apocalypse, and will provide complimentary photos to guests and zombies alike.

Members of the local band Gillwire will provide live (the designation is strictly coincidental) music from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

“We’re excited to welcome back the popular Zombie Walk for the third time,” said Deanne Fenton, event coordinator.

“Last year’s event was rained out, and we knew it was a bummer for many, so we’re really looking forward to this year’s event.”

Information: downtownchandler.org .

Karli Ragan is marketing and events manager for the Downtown Chandler Community Partnership.