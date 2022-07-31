Search
Nightly lane restrictions on Interstate 10 near Tempe and Chandler coming Monday-Friday

Wrangler News Staff
Continuing work on the Interstate 10-Broadway Curve Improvement Project will force lane restrictions in the coming week near Tempe and Ahwatukee. –Arizona Depoartment of Transportation photo

Motorists are advised to be aware of overnight lane restrictions in both directions on Interstate 10 near Broadway Road and on westbound I-10 from Warner to Elliot roads beginning Monday, Aug. 1.

Upcoming restrictions on I-10. –ADOT graphic
Crews working on the tI-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project are continuing construction of the bridges over I-10 at Broadway Road and 48th Street and making other roadway improvements.

Eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes from 48th Street to Broadway Road nightly from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, through Thursday, Aug. 4.

At the same time, westbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes from Broadway Road to 48th Street. These ramps also will close:

  • Westbound U.S. 60 high-occupancy vehicle ramp to westbound I-10.
  • Southbound State Route 143 loop ramp to eastbound I-10. Drivers can use the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road instead.
  • Also, westbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes from Warner to Elliot roads from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, through Friday, Aug. 5.

Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while work is under way.

