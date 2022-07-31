Nightly lane restrictions on Interstate 10 near Tempe and Chandler coming Monday-Friday

Motorists are advised to be aware of overnight lane restrictions in both directions on Interstate 10 near Broadway Road and on westbound I-10 from Warner to Elliot roads beginning Monday, Aug. 1.

Crews working on the tI-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project are continuing construction of the bridges over I-10 at Broadway Road and 48th Street and making other roadway improvements.

Eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes from 48th Street to Broadway Road nightly from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, through Thursday, Aug. 4.

At the same time, westbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes from Broadway Road to 48th Street. These ramps also will close:

Westbound U.S. 60 high-occupancy vehicle ramp to westbound I-10.

Southbound State Route 143 loop ramp to eastbound I-10. Drivers can use the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road instead.

Also, westbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes from Warner to Elliot roads from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, through Friday, Aug. 5.

Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while work is under way.