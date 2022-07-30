Tempe Chamber Business Excellence winners feted

The Tempe Chamber of Commerce recognized outstanding members who went above and beyond in business to make Tempe a better place to work and live, during its 22nd annual State of the Chamber and Business Excellence Awards.

“There is a wide cross-section of businesses in our community that truly embodies our diverse economy,” Chamber President/CEO Colin Diaz said. “They also reflect the many complexities that rapid growth and expansion bring. We need to ensure that our environment continues to be feasible for both large and small business, old and new, as well as current and emerging industries. Over the past few years our businesses have survived incredible odds.”

Winners included:

Small Business of the Year — Laura’s Gourmet Granola.

Large Business of the Year — The Centers for Habilitation.

Spirit of Tempe — Marni Anbar, DISCOVERosityZone.

Volunteer of the Year — Paul Quinn, R & K Staffing.

Tempe Leadership Award — Tanya Gray, ASU Alumni Association.

Also during the ceremony, Megan Martin of Salt River Project became Tempe Chamber Board Chair, succeeding Raveen Arora, owner of The Dhaba restaurant.

“This past year has been a test of our resilience, courage, togetherness and commitment,” Arora said. “Our stars, including the Chamber staff, board, ambassadors and volunteers, shone brightly in the darkness of uncertainty and challenges to build a better Chamber that serves as the face of the community.”

Martin will oversee the Chamber Board of Directors through the 2022-23 fiscal year.

“The Tempe Chamber is fortunate to count community-supporting businesses as members that have managed to grow in these unprecedented times, and that have made employee development a priority,” Martin said.

The Tempe Chamber of Commerce, representing more than 550 businesses, attempts enhance the economic vitality of its membership and the business community, and strengthen the local economy through network development, advocacy, professional development and business education. It regularly advocates for a favorable business climate through interactive public-policy engagement and provides ongoing representation in government at all levels.

More information: tempechamber.org or 480-967-7891.