More I-10 Broadway Curve-area closures this weekend as improvement project marches on

Those weekend disruptions and closures. We’re getting used to them nearly a year into the Interstate 10-Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

This weekend will be exception, weather permitting.

Westbound I-10 lanes are scheduled to close 10 p.m. Friday, July 8, to 4 a.m. Monday, July 11, from U.S. 60 to 32nd Street.

Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to allow extra travel time and expect delays while work crews perform bridge and utility work.

The closure is the latest in a series that ADOT is planning this summer along the 11-mile work zone from the Loop 202 interchange in Chandler (Santan/South Mountain freeways) to the I-17 split near downtown Phoenix.

I-10 WESTBOUND CLOSURES AND DETOURS

Here’s what else to expect this weekend:

Ramps to westbound I-10 from westbound U.S. 60 and southbound State Route 143 closed.

Westbound I-10 on-ramps from Elliot Road and 40th Street closed.

Westbound U.S. 60 on-ramps from McClintock Drive to Mill Avenue closed.

The recommended detour is eastbound Loop 202/Santan Freeway or U.S. 60/ Superstition Freeway to northbound Loop 101/Price Freeway, to westbound Loop 202/Red Mountain Freeway to reconnect with westbound I-10. Drivers heading to the West Valley can bypass the work zone by using Loop 202/South Mountain Freeway west and north to reconnect with I-10 at 59th Avenue.

Motorists traveling to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport should allow extra travel time and use the Sky Harbor Boulevard entrance from Loop 202/Red Mountain Freeway.

Guadalupe Road bridge over I-10 closing for 2 weeks

Guadalupe Road from Pointe Parkway in Ahwatukee to Calle Sahuaro in Guadalupe, including the bridge over Interstate 10, will close in both directions for two weeks beginning Monday, July 11.

The closure begins at 4 a.m. Monday, July 11, and continues until 8 p.m. Monday, July 25, for storm-drain installation.

GUADALUPE ROAD CLOSURE AND DETOURS

The recommended westbound detour is southbound Kyrene Road to westbound Elliot Road, to northbound 48th Street/Pointe Parkway, to Guadalupe Road west of the closure.

The recommended eastbound detour is southbound 48th Street/Pointe Parkway to eastbound Elliot Road, to northbound Kyrene Road ,to access Guadalupe Road east of the closure.

Pedestrians and cyclists can use Avenida del Yaqui as a detour instead of Kyrene Road.

Improving the Sun Circle Trail crossing at Guadalupe Road is part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The widened Guadalupe Road bridge will better accommodate pedestrians, bicyclists and equestrians.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

More information: Bilingual project hotline at 602-501-5505 or project website at i10BroadwayCurve.com.