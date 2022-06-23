Sis, boom . . . blah: No fireworks in Tempe and Chandler, but there’s plenty of other Fourth fun

By Cliff Summerhill, Special for wranglernews.com

South Tempe and West Chandler residents won’t have to go far to enjoy the Fourth of July — but the only fireworks likely will be over why there are no fireworks.

Both cities, along with others in the Valley, encountered supply-chain issues in their attempts to obtain the popular Fourth of July pyrotechnics and couldn’t get them in time.

Still, both cities have Fourth of July celebrations planned – some of them beginning July 3.

As public gatherings slowly return to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic reduced or entirely wiped out festivities the past two years, the return of both of these community events are expected to be welcomed by those looking to get out to celebrate Independence Day.

Red, White, and Floom: Tempe’s Independence Day Celebration

Taking place at Tempe Town Lake a day before the national holiday, this year’s family-friendly celebration includes a variety of activities for children, food and beverage vendors, a spectacular music-theme fire show and live music from the Abby and Luke Duo and the ’80s cover band Rock Lobster.

“We wanted this July Third event to be different than our traditional July Fourth event,” said Jennifer Leon of Tempe’s Special Events department. “By doing so, we felt that having it on the day before and doing something unique on Tempe Town Lake wouldn’t take away from our traditional July Fourth event that will hopefully come back next year.”

Instead of fireworks, Tempe will host a fire show, consisting of 12 floating, flower-shaped flumes on the lake that will shoot flames as high as 30 feet into the air. The 8:30 p.m. show will be choreographed to patriotic and pop music.

When: July 3, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Tempe Beach Park, 80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe, AZ 85281.

Admission: No charge.

More information: Tempe4th.com.

Chandler’s All-American Bash

Since 2003, Chandler has hosted a variety of Independence Day-related showcases. This year, the city stages its first All-American Bash.

“This event will provide everyone with a sense of community and pride as we celebrate Independence Day,” said Hermelinda Llamas, Chandler special-events coordinator. “That sense of community is an important part of every City of Chandler event.”

This one is in downtown Chandler with live music from Cold Shott and Hurricane Horns, among the Valley’s most-popular rhythm-and-blues bands, and other family-friendly activities, including local food vendors, yard games and a raffle with gift baskets. Those who attend will be entered into the raffle at no charge and do not have to be present to win.

Instead of fireworks, there will be a five-minute pyrotechnics show during the concert on the stage at about 8:20 p.m.

When: July 4, 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, 178 E. Commonwealth Ave., Chandler, AZ 85225.

Admission: No charge.

More information: chandleraz.gov/explore/special-events/chandlers-all-american-bash.