Girder placement on new Broadway Road bridge brings closure of eastbound I-10 this weekend

Wrangler News Staff
More Interstate 10 closures are scheduled this weekend, this time eastbound lanes from State Route 51 to U.S. 60, while crews place girders over the freeway for the new Broadway Road Bridge. –Arizona Department of Transportation photos

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and expect delays while eastbound Interstate 10 is closed 10 p.m. Friday, June 24, until 4 a.m. Monday, June 27, from State Route 51 to U.S. 60, according to Arizona Department of Transportation officials.

Crews will be setting girders for the new Broadway Road bridge over I-10 in the latest phase of the I-10-Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The closure is among several planned by ADOT on I-10 this summer along the 11-mile work zone from the I-17 split east and south to Loop 202.This weekend, these ramps will be closed while eastbound I-10 is closed:

INTERSTATE 10 CLOSURES JUNE 24-27

  • Eastbound I-10 from Third to 40th streets.
  • Southbound SR 143 to eastbound I-10.
  • Southbound I-17 at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street.
  • Southbound I-17 to eastbound I-10.
  • Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to eastbound I-10.
  • Southbound SR 51 to McDowell Road.
  • Southbound SR 51 to eastbound I-10.
  • High-occupancy vehicle from eastbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). All other lanes from eastbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) will remain open.

During the closure, ADOT recommends this eastbound I-10 detour: Take eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway), to westbound U.S. 60 to rejoin I-10; or, take westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to eastbound I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers on southbound I-17 can use westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

More information: i10BroadwayCurve.com, or 602-501-5505, or email Info@i10BroadwayCurve.com.

A free mobile app, TheCurve, with construction updates is available to download, as well.

