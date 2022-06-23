Girder placement on new Broadway Road bridge brings closure of eastbound I-10 this weekend

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and expect delays while eastbound Interstate 10 is closed 10 p.m. Friday, June 24, until 4 a.m. Monday, June 27, from State Route 51 to U.S. 60, according to Arizona Department of Transportation officials.

- Advertisement -

Crews will be setting girders for the new Broadway Road bridge over I-10 in the latest phase of the I-10-Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The closure is among several planned by ADOT on I-10 this summer along the 11-mile work zone from the I-17 split east and south to Loop 202.This weekend, these ramps will be closed while eastbound I-10 is closed:

INTERSTATE 10 CLOSURES JUNE 24-27

Eastbound I-10 from Third to 40th streets.

Southbound SR 143 to eastbound I-10.

Southbound I-17 at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street.

Southbound I-17 to eastbound I-10.

Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to eastbound I-10.

Southbound SR 51 to McDowell Road.

Southbound SR 51 to eastbound I-10.

High-occupancy vehicle from eastbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). All other lanes from eastbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) will remain open.

During the closure, ADOT recommends this eastbound I-10 detour: Take eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway), to westbound U.S. 60 to rejoin I-10; or, take westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to eastbound I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers on southbound I-17 can use westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

More information: i10BroadwayCurve.com , or 602-501-5505, or email Info@i10BroadwayCurve.com.

A free mobile app, TheCurve, with construction updates is available to download, as well.