Tempe Elks to present Flag Day ceremony and presentation at their lodge at 6:30 p.m. on June 14

Wrangler News Staff

Tempe Elks Lodge No. 2251 will conduct its annual Flag Day ceremony at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14.

The ceremony at the lodge, 2320 S. Hardy Drive in Tempe, is open to the public. It begins by replacing the flags in front of the lodge, followed by a presentation on the history of the flags of the U.S. in the lodge’s meeting room.

The Elks collect tattered, torn or worn flags for proper, respectful disposal. Anyone can stop by the   3 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily to drop off a flag for disposal.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks was the first fraternal organization to observe Flag Day. In 1907, the Grand Lodge designated June 14 as Flag Day, and in 1911, the Order approved mandatory observance by all lodges.

In 1949, President Harry Truman, a member of the Elks, proclaimed June 14 a day of national observance for the symbol of our country.

With more than 800,000 members and nearly 2,000 lodges nationwide, the Elks provide charitable services that build stronger communities across the country.

More information: elks.org.

