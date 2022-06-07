Need work? Virtual career fair June 9 designed to connect job seekers with top companies

ONE Community, a statewide business coalition, is hosting a free virtual career fair online for area job seekers from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 9.

The Virtual Diversity Career Expo connects those looking for a job with top companies that value diversity, equity and inclusion.

More than 25 locally and nationally recognized companies have registered to take part, including those in the tourism/hospitality sector, healthcare and technology.

Job seekers can submit their resume directly online prior to the fair and speak with employers directly during the Expo on Thursday through private, one-on-one chats and interviews.

Last year, several-hundred high-quality jobs were available through the Expo.

Registration is mandatory at onecommunity.vfairs.com .

There is no charge for job seekers. The career fair is open to the public.

ONE Community is the coalition of socially responsible businesses, organizations and individuals who are moving diversity, inclusion, equity and equality forward for all Arizonans. More information: onecommuity.com.

Other companies hiring, too

Several Valley companies not involved in the job fair also are looking for employees.

Windom Security Strategies Today, an award-winning private security company, is expanding with a new office and aggressive hiring strategy. The company seeks part-time and full-time employees for private security careers, with a goal of bringing in new security guards immediately.

Security guards’ responsibilities include interacting with the community to deter criminal activity and misconduct, composing incident and patrol reports and responding to dispatch calls.

Positions include competitive pay, health insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, term life and disability insurance as well as a 20 percent discount at 5.11 Tactical Store.

More information: windomsecurity.com/careers-read-more .

Arizona’s Children Association, which is among Arizona’s top-ranked nonprofits, has more than 100 openings and seeks caring, passionate people to join the team.

AzCA works to protect children, empower youth and strengthen families. New employees will help serve 40,000 children, individuals and families in all 15 Arizona counties.

Work from anywhere in Arizona. The organization is committed to an excellent work-life balance, flexibility and personal time off.

More information: arizonaschildren.org/jobs .

GreenPharms is hiring cannabis trimmers at its Chino Valley growth facility.

The GreenPharms brand has been a staple in the Arizona cannabis industry since 2013, familiarizing hundreds of thousands of patients and customers with top-quality products and customer service.

Cannabis cultivation is an extensive process that requires careful attention in all aspects of the growth cycle. GreenPharms is looking to build a passionate, detail-oriented team of, whose members adhere to the standards of the facility.

More information: indeed.com .