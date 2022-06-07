Chandler utility rates to increase on July 1

West Chandler residents will see a small increase in their utility bills beginning July 1.

Chandler, which manages and operates water, wastewater, reclaimed water and solid‐waste utilities in the city, on July 1 will implement a rate increase of, on average, $1.39 a month or $16.68 a year.

Early this year, the city evaluated results of a cost‐of‐service study and determined a need for utility‐rate increases to fund rising ongoing operating costs as well as debt‐service costs associated with capital improvements.

After several public meetings and public outreach, the new rates were approved by City Council.

The increased rates are essential to ensure that the city has the needed funds to cover costs of providing services, and ensure that the rates are fair and equitable among each customer classification.

In a comparison with seven other Valley cities after this rate increase, Chandler still provides the lowest cost for its utility services on average at $75.89.

That compares with Gilbert at $87.37, Peoria at $98.05, Scottsdale at $107.10, Tempe at $120.40, Glendale at $136.11, Phoenix at $148 and Mesa $152.08.

In addition to utility‐rate changes, there will also be changes to some of the fees and/or policies for the Recycling Solid Waste Collection Center, bulk collection and for solid‐waste customers who receive alley collection service instead of curbside service.

Bulk collection will be allowed two times for free per calendar year. A fee of $30 will be charged for additional bulk collections. Current usage patterns show that 98 percent of households will not see an impact from this change.

All residents will be allowed two free visits to the Recycling Solid Waste Collection Center per calendar year for loads up to 400 pounds, with any additional weight being charged in 20‐pound increments.

Additional visits, with loads up to 400 pounds, will be charged a fee of $10, with any weight over 400 pounds being charged for the full weight at $50 per ton charged in 20‐pound increments. Current usage patterns show 95 percent of households will not see an impact from this change.

Alley customers will pay an additional $1.61 per month. For questions or concerns, call 480‐782‐2280 or email utilitybilling@chandleraz.gov.