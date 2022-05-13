Downtown Tempe’s Foodie Fri-YAY ideal for kicking off May weekends with food and bevs

Foodie Fri-YAYs, a new nighttime series showcasing Valley food trucks, vendors, live music, beer and wine at Tempe Beach Park, is the place to be to kick off a May weekend after a long week.

On Fridays during May, visitors can wind down the work week and usher in the weekend as they eat, sip, and unwind until sunset and beyond.

“Tempe Beach Park has always been a top destination for festivals, concerts and other fun to enjoy all that Downtown Tempe offers,” said Kate Borders, executive director of the Downtown Tempe Authority. “With Foodie Fri-YAYs, we’re welcoming everyone back to this beloved hot spot while celebrating the best of local food, drinks and musicians.”

The free festivities include a new mix of dinner options for purchase from a rotating roster of Valley food trucks.

Local breweries supply a rotating lineup of beer and wine for purchase by those 21 and older. Be advised that the bar is cashless and accepts card payments only.

Musicians from around the Valley are featured each week, offering a new vibe each week.

With its central location, vibrant character and plenty of heritage to celebrate, Downtown Tempe is a preeminent Valley gathering spot while supporting local businesses and entertainers.

____________________

FOODIE FRI-YAYs

WHEN: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Friday in May (May 13, 20 and 27).

WHERE: Tempe Beach Park, 80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy., Downtown Tempe, AZ 85281 (north of Rio Salado Parkway, between Mill and Ash Avenues).

MORE INFORMATION (including a complete lineup of each week’s food trucks, beer-and-wine partners, live music and parking options: downtowntempe.com/foodiefriyay.