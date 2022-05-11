United Food Bank/National Association of Letter Carriers Food Drive set to return on May 14

The annual National Association of Letter Carriers “Stamp Out Hunger” Food Drive makes its return on Saturday, May 14, after a two-year pandemic hiatus, a much-needed opportunity for Southeast Valley food banks to stock their shelves for the coming summer months when need typically increases and donations tend to decrease.

United Food Bank is among recipients of donations from the drive. It works with 145 community partners to serve more than 228,000 Arizonans in need living in the Southeast Valley and eastern Arizona and is a member of the Feeding America Network.

“It’s exciting to see the return of this vital community effort to keep the shelves stocked at area agencies heading into the summer months,” said Dave Richins, United Food Bank CEO. “It’s the simplest way for people throughout our region to support the efforts of their local food banks, including United Food Bank.”

The food drive is United Food Bank’s most important one of the year. Residents of South Tempe and West Chandler directly help their community by donating. All donated food stays local.

Residents are asked to place non-perishable food donations, such as canned meats and soups, peanut butter, juice in plastic containers and cereal, near their mailboxes before 8 a.m. on May 14.