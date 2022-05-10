Tempe again offering free-ride passes for buses, streetcar and light rail to kids and teens 6-18

Tempe and Guadalupe kids, ages 6-18, can sign up for a free Youth Transit Pass and ride the light rail, streetcar and all Valley Metro buses for free.

Tempe is issuing passes for the new year valid July 1 through next June 30 at the Tempe Transit Store, 200 E. Fifth Street, weekdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., June 25 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Aug. 6 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Students who attend Tempe, Marcos de Niza and McClintock high schools and live in Tempe or Guadalupe can get a pass at school.

Download the registration form at tempe.gov/YouthPass .

In 1996, Tempe residents passed a half-cent sales tax for transit operations and improvements. That transit tax funds the free Tempe Youth Transit Pass program.