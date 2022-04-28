Guadalupe Road over I-10 to close periodically next 2 weekends as bridge-widening work begins

The Guadalupe Road bridge over Interstate 10 will close periodically in both directions to motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists the next two weekends as widening work begins on the bridge, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Guadalupe Road will be closed in both directions from Pointe Parkway/48th Street in Phoenix to Calle Sahuaro in Guadalupe from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1, and again from 10 p.m. Friday, May 6, to 4 a.m., Monday, May 9.

Crews will begin work not only to widen the bridge but also to improve the Sun Circle Trail Crossing to better accommodate pedestrians, bicyclists and equestrians. It’s part of the Interstate 10/Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Although the bridge will be widened, there still will be no interchange onto or off of I-10 at Guadalupe Road.

During closures, ADOT recommends this westbound detour: South on Avenida del Yaqui/Priest Drive to Elliot Road, then west on Elliot Road and then north on 48th Street/Point Parkway to access Guadalupe Road west of the closure.

ADOT recommends this eastbound detour: South on Pointe Parkway/48th Street to Elliot Road, then east on Elliot Road and then north on Priest Drive/Avenida del Yaqui to access Guadalupe Road east of the closure.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

Stay #AheadOfTheCurve! For more information, call the Bilingual Project Hotline at 602-501-5505 or email Info@i10BroadwayCurve.com.

There is a free mobile app, TheCurve, for the project as well as a website, i10BroadwayCurve.com .