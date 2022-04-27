Southern California executive selected new president of Tempe Chamber of Commerce

Colin Diaz, who for more than four years was president and chief executive officer of the Culver City, Calif., Chamber of Commerce, has been named president and CEO of the Tempe Chamber of Commerce by its Board of Directors.

Diaz succeeds Anne Gill, who retired.

“There are very few opportunities where a strong foundation, potential for growth and an engaged community coexist concurrently,” Diaz said. “Tempe is experiencing this, and more, and is poised for greatness.”

Diaz has more than 20 years of management, marketing, sales and community-outreach experience.

“I firmly believe that Colin possesses the ability and expertise to grow the Tempe Chamber into an even more impactful and successful organization in these challenging times,” said Raveen Arora, chair of the Tempe Chamber Board of Directors.

Diaz holds an MBA from Duke University and an MFA for Chapman University. As the leader of the Culver City Chamber, Diaz used a blend of his professional, personal and educational experience to grow reach, elevate the chamber brand and protect the reputation of the Chamber.

Diaz says that he values spending time with his family, including his wife Alicia and two daughters. He cited the Southeast Valley’s many activities and resources as being especially attractive to them.

Diaz may be reached at 480-736-4280 or colin@tempechamber.org.