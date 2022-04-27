Southbound Loop 101 closing April 29-May 2 through South Tempe and West Chandler

Southbound Loop 101/Price Freeway from U.S 60/Superstition Freeway south to Loop 202/Santan Freeway will close through Tempe and Chandler from 10 p.m. April 29 through 4 a.m. May 2 for pavement maintenance, according to Arizona Department of Transportation.

The southbound Loop 101 ramp to eastbound and westbound U.S. 60 will remain open.

Drivers can detour along the southbound Price Road freeway frontage road or consider use southbound McClintock Drive or Dobson Road as alternate routes.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while work is underway.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at az511.gov .

I-10 overnight lane closures near Sky Harbor through April 29

Drivers who use Interstate 10 at night through April 29 near downtown Phoenix and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport should prepare for lane closures and other possible overnight restrictions while crews install pavement markings, according to ADOT.

The two left-most lanes along eastbound I-10 from Seventh Street to 24th Street will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on April 27-28.

Pavement-marking upgrades follow recent work to apply a sealant to extend the life of the I-10 pavement in the downtown region.

Drivers also should prepare for brief rolling closures if necessary along other lanes in this area as pavement-markings installation is completed. Law-enforcement officers will slow or stop traffic as needed for work to take place.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.