TRAVEL ALERT: Heavy traffic, delays likely as I-10 closes both directions near airport April 22-25

Drivers using Interstate 10 this weekend in the vicinity of Phoenix Sky Harbor international Airport are advised to plan ahead and expect slow travel while the interstate is closed in both directions.

The I-10 closure from State Route 143 to State Route 51 in both directions is 10 p.m. tonight (April 22) through 4 a.m. Monday (April 25) to accommodate moving a major powerline as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Salt River Project crews are relocating the large overhead power line that currently stands in the way of widening of I-10. During the closure, Broadway Curve Constructors also will shift the work zone on I-10 and make repairs to freeways pavement, eliminating the need for an additional I-10 closure and further inconveniencing the traveling public, according to Arizona Department of Transportation officials.

Along with closure of the through lanes, on-ramps to eastbound I-10 will close from Third Street to 40th Street; as will southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street, westbound Loop 202/Red Mountain Freeway ramp to eastbound I-10, southbound SR 51 on-ramp at McDowell Road and southbound SR 51 to eastbound I-10 ramp.

Tempe-area westbound I-10 on-ramps will close from Elliot Road to 32nd Street in Tempe, as will westbound U.S. 60/Superstition Freeway)on-ramp at Mill Avenue and westbound U.S. 60 ramp to westbound I-10.

ADOT recommends the following alternate routes during the closure:

Eastbound I-10 detour – From downtown Phoenix continue east on Loop 202/Red Mountain Freeway to southbound Loop 101/Price Freeway to westbound Loop 202/Santan Freeway to reconnect with eastbound I-10.

Drivers are advised to avoid westbound U.S. 60 west of Loop 101 in Tempe due to lane restrictions.

Westbound I-10 detour – From West Chandler area take eastbound Loop 202/Santan Freeway to northbound Loop 101/Price Freeway to westbound Loop 202/Santan Freeway to reconnect with I-10 near downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport traffic should allow extra travel time and use the east entrances from Loop 202 and SR 143.