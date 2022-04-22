Diablos host annual Ignite the Night fundraiser April 23 under the stars at Rawhide event center

After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, the Tempe Diablos annual Ignite the Night fundraiser returns Saturday, April 23.

Ignite the Night raises funds for a multitude of Diablos charities during this high-energy party under the stars that runs 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. in a live, in-person format – this year at a new, larger venue, Rawhide Western Town & Event Center, 5700 W. North Loop Road in Chandler.

Tickets remain available at $200 for an individual, $1,600 for a table of eight and $2,600 for a VIP table of eight. Tickets can be purchased at IgnitetheNight.org .

Sponsorship packages remain available, as well. For more information on Ignite the Night and the Tempe Diablos, visit TempeDiablos.org .

“Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, corporate sponsors and many others, we have been able to give so much back to our Tempe communities over the years and we are grateful for the continued support,” said Matt Brower, Ignite the Night chairman.

Guests can enjoy a night of dancing, music, a live concert from Tempe native, nine-time Best of Vegas winner and Corona del Sol High graduate Zowie Bowie, as well as silent and live auctions and delicious food and drinks by Heidi’s Events & Catering.

The larger, new venue at Rawhide allows the Diablos to offer an exclusive VIP area with private bar, cocktail service, enhanced dining experience and premium seating near the stage.

Money raised benefits charities supported by grants from the Tempe Diablos Charities.

The Diablos, comprising community leaders, volunteer their time, money and resources to improve Tempe and surrounding neighborhoods. For more than 50 years, the Diablos have provided scholarships, grants and other support to Tempe youth and to educational and charitable programs. Since the group’s inception in 1968, it has donated approximately $16 million to local nonprofits.