Police say fatal shooting near Priest/Warner a drug-related ‘isolated incident’; 2 arrested

Authorities believe that the early-afternoon fatal shooting on March 21 in a strip-center parking lot near Priest Drive and Warner Road involved revenge over a drug deal.

Isaiah Williams and Saif Woods have been arrested in the shooting death of Chris McCrimmon, 21, in the parking lot near Tempe Ikea.

Police spotted an SUV near Maricopa matching the description of one witnesses reported leaving the shooting scene. Williams and Woods were inside and were arrested.

Police found a backpack belonging to McCrimmons that officers say the two had tossed out the window of the SUV. It contained marijuana, a revolver and another handgun

Witnesses said the three men were fighting before the shot was fired. McCrimmons reportedly pulled a gun from his waistband but lost control of it during the scuffle. The three men battled to pick up the gun. Police have not said who gained control of it and fired the fatal shot.

Police said the two suspects told them they planned to buy pot from McCrimmon and then beat and rob him after he allegedly robbed them in an incident several weeks earlier.

Tempe Police Detective Natalie Barela said that this was an isolated incident among the three men and poses no danger to the community.