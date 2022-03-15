Northbound State Route 143 closed this weekend from I-10 to Washington Street near airport

For those planning to drive to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport from South Tempe or West Chandler this weekend, you’ll need to get there on routes other than northbound State Route 143.

Arizona Department of Transportation will fully close northbound lanes on SR 143/HoHoKam Expressway from Interstate 10 to Washington Street from 10 p.m. Saturday, March 19, through 4 a.m. Monday, March 21.

The westbound I-10 ramp onto northbound SR 143 and the northbound SR 143 on-ramps at University Drive and 48th Street also will be closed.

Crews will be setting up work zones ahead of bridge construction on the 143 over University as part of the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Motorists traveling to the airport or other destinations in the area should allow extra travel time.

Recommended detours:

Those westbound I-10 from Tempe and Chandler can exit onto eastbound U.S. 60/Superstition Freeway or eastbound Loop 202/Santan Freeway and then travel east to northbound Loop 101/Price Freeway, and then exit onto westbound Loop 202/Red Mountain Freeway to the airport exit.

Drivers on eastbound I-10 can exit onto U.S. 60, travel east to northbound Loop 101 and then west on Loop 202 to the airport.

View a video of the detour area here .

ADOT encourages travelers to download the project’s free mobile app, The Curve , to receive real-time traffic information and updates.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, part of the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, is funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters through Proposition 400 in 2004. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours, improve airport access, support ridesharing and transit and prepare the region for future growth projections.

More information: i10broadwaycurve.com.