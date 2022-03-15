Geeks Night Out STEAM festival returns March 16

Plastic shirt-pocket protectors anyone? How about VEX Robots and remote-controlled swamp boats?

- Advertisement -

It’s STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) at its best when dozens of Tempe college, high school and elementary students join businesses and community partners in discovering science at the ninth Geeks Night Out, 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, at Tempe Community Complex, 3500 S. Rural Road at Southern Avenue in the parking lot north of Tempe Public Library.

There is no admission charge.

Interactive booths, activities and exhibits of STEAM theme will include drones, semiconductor manufacturing pathways, crime scenes and recycled art. Learn about your fingerprints, make your own Geeks Night Out screen print or try your hand at coding exercises.

Tempe is known for its technology companies, its entrepreneurial and innovative spirit and groundbreaking research at Arizona State University and many other colleges.

Tempe Geeks Night is presented by State Farm and is an Arizona SciTech Festival Signature Event.

More information: tempe.gov/geeks .