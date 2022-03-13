A NIGHT OWL’S PARADISE: Upscale late-night restaurant coming to Tempe this month

By Cliff Summerhill, Special for wranglernews.com

- Advertisement -

A late-night, upscale and intimate dining option that is popular in Old Town Scottsdale is replicating itself in Tempe, where a livelier vibe is anticipated in keeping with the campus community that is just steps away at Arizona State University.

Society by EVO, a full-service dining and drinks experience, will take over the old GuacStar Kitchen and Cantina space at 920 E. University Drive at Rural Road, in the Cornerstone Shopping Center and serve up late night full-service dining and cocktails daily from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

“With the growth of Arizona State University and Tempe as a whole, we have been trying to be a part of the community,” Nick Neuman, co-founder of Society by EVO, said. “When the old GuacStar location became available, we jumped on it.”

Neuman and co-founders Randy Feldman, Dominic Scappaticci, and Lee Baron are creating the new Society by EVO to be cozy and intimate, but uniquely Tempe.

“Society by EVO will bring the same style of restaurant and bar as EVO in Old Town but created for Tempe,” Neuman said. “The vibe and energy will be lively and attract the ASU crowd along with professionals and local residents.”

Opening is anticipated by the end of February.

Being just a crosswalk away from ASU’s Tempe campus, Society by EVO will compete with the bars and restaurants on Mill Avenue and University Drive that are geared toward college students.

“Tempe will have a more updated style than our Scottsdale location,” Neuman said. “The music and style will be more focused on a slightly younger Tempe clientele.”

Neuman also describes the 4,650-square-foot location as more comfortable than upscale, with a focus on great cuisine and elevated service.

The new restaurant will bring well-known dishes over from its Scottsdale menu, including signature meatballs, focaccia and its famous butter-cake dessert. These will join new Mediterranean-style dishes created for the Tempe menu.

While there will be new cocktail and drink options, those are still being developed by the Society by EVO team.

Society by EVO Tempe is hiring for front and back of the house positions. Candidates wanting to apply can email resumes to nickneuman@evoscottsdale.com. Visit societybyevo.com for more information and updates.