Adams, Chin, Hodge claim Tempe City Council seats

Jennifer Adams, the only incumbent in a seven-person field; Arlene Chin, who filled in an open seat two years ago; and Berdetta Hodge, a member of the Tempe Union High School District Governing Board, swept to victory in three seats up for grabs on the Tempe City Council in the primary election on Tuesday, according to results released Wednesday evening by elections officials.

Adams and Chin had their races under control all the way, but when initial results were released Tuesday evening, it appeared that Hodge might fall just short of outright election and be forced into a May runoff.

But when the final votes were counted, Hodge gained enough ground to join Adams and Chin as outright winners.

Chin was the leading vote getter with 11,873, followed closely by Adams with 11,563. Hodge garnered 10,107 of the 21,308 votes counted and becomes the first Black female elected to Tempe City Council.

Elections officials said Wednesday that there are fewer than 100 votes remaining to be counted, not enough to change the outcome.

Adams, Chin and Hodge won in a field that included former Arizona Cardinals quarterback and Tempe businessman John Skelton (7,370 votes), Tempe attorney Casey Clowes (7,001), Gina Kash (4,323) and Harper Lines (3,325).