Search
HomeChandler

Chandler joins iconic Thunderbird Artists’ tour for 2022 with help of downtown partnership

Wrangler News Staff
Thunderbird Artists’ inaugural Downtown Chandler Fine Art & Wine Festival, Feb. 18-20, is to feature world-renowned fine arts, live music, delectable edibles, wine and microbrew tasting, and spirit sampling with a first-class festival experience.  –Thunderbird Artists photo

After a challenging 2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fountain Hills-based Thunderbird Artists is returning with a seven-stop 2022 cultural tour, including its newest in downtown Chandler.

- Advertisement -

Thunderbird Artists’ inaugural Downtown Chandler Fine Art & Wine Festival, Feb. 18-20, is to feature world-renowned fine arts, live music, delectable edibles, wine and microbrew tasting, and spirit sampling with a first-class festival experience, promoters say.

Thunderbird Artists is partnering with the Downtown Chandler Community Partnership on the juried fine art and wine festival.

It marks the continuation of Thunderbird Artists’ four-plus decades of fine art and wine festivals with artists and specialty vendors that make the series special for patrons.

Other remaining stops on the 2022 tour:

  • 18th-annual Fountain Hills Fine Art & Wine Festival, March 4-6.
  • 27th-annual Spring Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival, March 18-20.
  • 29th-annual Fall Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival, Nov. 4-6.
Wrangler News Staff
Previous articleUA Global Campus brings more higher ed to Chandler, but there are plenty of questions

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Advertisment

Latest e-Edition

Latest Cover

Follow Us

2,648FansLike
911FollowersFollow

Weekly Email Newsletter

Latest

Copyright Wrangler News

Join Our Family...

Wrangler Newsletter

One email

Once a week

Unsubscribe anytime

Welcome to The Wrangler Community!

Think Local. Read Local.