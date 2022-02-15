Chandler joins iconic Thunderbird Artists’ tour for 2022 with help of downtown partnership

After a challenging 2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fountain Hills-based Thunderbird Artists is returning with a seven-stop 2022 cultural tour, including its newest in downtown Chandler.

Thunderbird Artists’ inaugural Downtown Chandler Fine Art & Wine Festival, Feb. 18-20, is to feature world-renowned fine arts, live music, delectable edibles, wine and microbrew tasting, and spirit sampling with a first-class festival experience, promoters say.

Thunderbird Artists is partnering with the Downtown Chandler Community Partnership on the juried fine art and wine festival.

It marks the continuation of Thunderbird Artists’ four-plus decades of fine art and wine festivals with artists and specialty vendors that make the series special for patrons.

Other remaining stops on the 2022 tour:

18 th -annual Fountain Hills Fine Art & Wine Festival, March 4-6.

27th-annual Spring Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival, March 18-20.

-annual Spring Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival, March 18-20. 29th-annual Fall Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival, Nov. 4-6.