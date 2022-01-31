A new face, a new direction, a new future as we welcome our new Wrangler News executive editor

From our Publisher

- Advertisement -

By Don Kirkland

Wrangler News|wranglernews.com Publisher

Isn’t it interesting, I realized the other day, how seemingly stand‐alone moments in our lives can have a way of creating a broader universe by which we ponder our day‐to‐day existence.

If that sounds overly metaphysical, forgive me. I’m simply intrigued by the way random happenings with no evident connection occasionally drop into our laps, leading us on a connect‐the‐dots pursuit to confront challenges or create entirely new ways of building, well, that familiar better mousetrap.

Such has been the case for me in the last few months, as several significant changes have occurred within our little hometown publishing endeavor. Those may have started when our longtime writing and advertising mainstay announced she had been recruited to take on what she viewed as an exciting, potentially rewarding new job.

While we were sorry to hear the news but happy for her, we also realized it would open the door for our veteran journalist Lee Shappell to assume new duties and expand our ability to cover more of the kind of incisive stories that we believe are important to the readers of community‐centric newspapers like ours.

So it was at that time that we advanced Lee into the position of executive editor, a job universally recognized as having significant influence over the stories a newspaper covers, how it covers them and the guidelines by which news and feature content are researched and developed.

Lee, of course, was the perfect choice for that assignment. In his nearly 40 years at The Arizona Republic, Lee covered an impressive range of assignments, from sports writer to local news reporter to copy desk chief to community‐edition manager. During his ensuing two years at nearby Times Media Group, he oversaw publications from Ahwatukee to Scottsdale to the East Valley.

More recently, since Lee assumed his new responsibilities for us, we’ve seen significant changes in how we select, cover and package our print content. Our stories increasingly focus on topics that we—namely Lee—recognize for their relevance. That, of course, relates to the kind of insight he is able to pass along to our regular contributors, not just to give them a better overview of the assignments involved but to aim them toward sources he feels are well suited to provide not only the obvious details but the back story, as well.

So welcome, we say, not only to Lee’s impressive experience but to the knowledge with which he is able to help newer reporters become even better at what they do.

Thereby, I should inject here, lies one more reference to what I described earlier as a random moment: Our earlier partner’s departure and the opening for Lee Shappell to take on important new duties.

Such unexpected, stand‐alone experiences, though, don’t seem isolated from the other changes that have presented themselves to us lately—changes that seem to be forming a panoply of new opportunities for which we are not only excited but moving actively to pursue.

One of those is the exploding popularity of our website, wranglernews.com, where we can deliver news immediately without waiting two weeks for our next print edition.

Another is the arrival of hundreds of new subscribers to our email edition, a phenomenon for which Lee can take much of the credit and which has enabled us to begin a transition from bi‐weekly status to daily, breaking‐news stature within our local news environment through our electronic media. In fact, we are now taking a close look at adding even greater vigor to our digital coverage initiatives.

And, finally, there are two more of those conjectural awakenings that have come to me in recent weeks. One is the questioning we’ve done among the growing predominance of millennials in our own neighborhoods, revealing that their preferred mode of information‐gathering is focused more on the cosmos of digital news than print, driveway‐delivered publications like Wrangler News.

The other came from a friend who has spent many years in the newspaper‐printing business, indicating that the supply of those huge, mega‐ton rolls of specialty paper is in growingly short supply, and that some smaller publications are being forced to consider new ways of providing their readership with reliable, consistent hometown news.

Could that be a full switch‐over to newspapers available only online? We don’t see that happening for us anytime soon. Could it be a 50‐50 split: one print edition each month and one expanded digital edition covering even more news, photos and feature stories?

What do you think? If you have thoughts you feel might be helpful as we contemplate the future of our own community newspaper endeavors, send an email to lee.shappell@wranglernews.com.

He’ll add yours to our list of potential solutions—even those we once might have considered the ultimate exercise of head‐scratching.