Public forum Jan. 12 for 7 Tempe City Council candidates seeking 3 seats in March 8 election

The seven candidates seeking three seats on Tempe City Council get their first opportunity to discuss issues face-to-face on Wednesday, Jan. 12, in a forum at Council Chambers.

The two-hour session is open to the public. Doors open at 6 and the chamber is expected to fill quickly. Masks are required. Parking is available in a garage next to to City Hall.

The forum will be broadcast on Tempe cable channel 11 and livestreamed on tempe.gov/tempe11.

More forums are scheduled Jan. 19 and Feb. 2.

The candidates were certified by City Clerk Carla Reece. Candidates who met the filing deadline are Jennifer Adams, the only incumbent, and challengers Arlene Chin, Casey Clowes, Berdetta Hodge, Gina Kash, Harper Lines and John Skelton.

Winners will be sworn in to four‐year terms in July.

Adams is the only member among three whose terms are expiring who is seeking re‐election. Lauren Kuby announced that she will instead run for a seat on the Arizona Corporation Commission. Robin Arredondo‐Savage chose to step down from the council when her term is up.

Prospective candidates were required to submit nomination paperwork and petitions containing 1,000 to 2,752 valid signatures from registered Tempe voters. Nomination petitions and paperwork are subject to legal challenge.

According to the Tempe City Charter, Section 7.01, the Primary Election is held to nominate or elect candidates. The General Election, if needed, would be May 17.

Voters must be registered by Feb. 7. Ballots will be mailed starting Feb. 9.

Register to vote through the Maricopa County Elections Department here or at 602‐506‐1511.

More information about the election: tempe.gov/election. Voters also can call Tempe 311 at 480‐350‐4311 or email clerk@tempe.gov.

Pursuant to state law, forums are purely informational and provide equal opportunity to all candidates to express viewpoints. The city remains impartial and does not support or endorse any particular candidate or viewpoint. Tempe 11 will tape and air televised statements from certified City Council candidates. Before the regular Council meetings on Jan. 13, Feb. 10 and March 3, residents can tune in to Cox Channel 11 at 5 p.m. to watch candidate statements that will be taped earlier on those days. Candidates have up to 5 minutes and there is no editing. The statements will re-air regularly on Tempe 11 until the next regular Council meeting, when new statements will be recorded. Statements also can be viewed anytime at tempe.gov/tempe11.