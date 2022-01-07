Chandler survey examining diversity, inclusion

Chandler, in the wake of Mayor Kevin Hartke and City Council issuing a June 2020 Unity proclamation, has tasked the city’s Human Relations Commission with engaging the community to make recommendations that benefit quality of life, economic opportunity and relationships.

- Advertisement -

A diversity, equity and inclusion assessment, using Sacramento‐based CPS HR Consulting to coordinate the effort.

The project will take approximately six months, pending participants’ availability and ensuring the that consultants hear from all interested parties.

The assessment consists of four key tasks:

• Meet one‐on‐one with the mayor and Council.

• Conduct a community focus group with key stakeholders and residents.

• Engage city staff to complete a diversity, equity and inclusion survey and conduct employee focus groups.

• Work with City Council members and City Manager’s Office to build a DEI policy framework and finalize a statement.

The focus group will consist of 20‐25 community members. Selected participants will be notified this month, and the initial focus group meeting will occur a few weeks later.

Public comment on diversity will be accepted throughout the process online here.

The goal of the assessment is to engage all of the city’s diverse voices to provide input that will be used to develop a roadmap for future programs.