Chandler City Council members appointed to information technology, finance national panels

Chandler Vice Mayor Mark Stewart has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2022 Information Technology and Communications Federal Advocacy Committee and councilman Matt Orlando has been named chair of the National League of Cities Finance, Administration and Intergovernmental Relations Federal Advocacy Committee, the city announced.

Stewart was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities.

“It is important to further advocate for city connectivity and continue to bridge the digital divide,” Stewart said.

As a member of the committee, Stewart joins a diverse group of local leaders in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s municipalities before Congress, with the administration and at home.

“NLC’s federal advocacy committees are a key tool for gathering insights directly from the communities that our members serve,” said NLC President Vince Williams, mayor of Union City, Georgia.

Orlando was elected to his fourth one‐year term on the Finance, Administration and Intergovernmental Relations Federal Advocacy Committee and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s agenda and policy priorities.

“Maintaining strong and balanced financial policies, ensuring equal opportunity for residents and strategically leveraging intergovernmental relations to better meet community needs has been at the forefront of my 18 years of service to the city of Chandler,” Orlando said. “I look forward to continuing this work in my new capacity as chair.”

Orlando will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress.

“NLC’s federal advocacy committees are a key tool for gathering insights directly from the communities that our members serve,” Williams said. “I look forward to working with (Orlando) to fulfill the promise of America’s cities, towns and villages.”