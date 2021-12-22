Amazon bringing 550 new jobs to downtown Tempe in 63,000-square-foot expansion of office space

- Advertisement -

Amazon, which employs more than 5,000 in corporate and tech jobs in the Valley, on Dec. 21 announced that it is bringing an additional 550 similar positions to Tempe in 2022 as it expands its Phoenix Tech Hub.

The jobs will include software-development engineers, senior solution architects, project managers and business analysts to support Amazon’s consumer retail, web services and operations teams. They will be housed in a 63,000-square-foot expansion of its offices at 100 S. Mill Ave., developed by Cousins Properties and Hines. The new office space is expected to open in late 2022.

“Not only do Phoenix and Tempe have an incredible existing talent pipeline, but this is a place where people want to move to, as well,” said Doug Welzel, site lead for Amazon’s Phoenix Tech Hub. “We’ve experienced amazing growth over the last few years, creating jobs and economic opportunity for the wider community, and we are excited to continue investing here.”

Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, says that Amazon’s Tech Hub expansion in Tempe reflects the community’s growing skilled workforce, which attracts technology and innovation.

“We are proud of Amazon’s continued investments in Arizona and the more than 32,000 jobs they support,” Watson said.

Tempe Mayor Corey Woods says that investments from companies like Amazon will continue to help Tempe attract more businesses and tech talent.

“These types of investments not only create good jobs, but they help to power the economic engine of our community and provide more opportunities for our residents and citizens,” Woods said.

Two Amazon programs are designed to do just that:

Amazon Returnship, a 16-week paid initiative, helps professionals get back to work after they lost or left their jobs, including workers displaced by the impacts of COVID-19. Amazon offers the program to those who have been without a job or underemployed for at least a year. The initiative provides an opportunity to rejoin the workforce by restarting their careers at Amazon. They receive dedicated support and personalized coaching on a specific project and, after four months, could move into full-time positions with the company.

Best Fit allows software engineers to apply once and be considered for thousands of jobs across hundreds of teams at Amazon, including roles they may not have considered.

Amazon also supports more than 40 schools across the Valley, reaching almost 1,100 students with high-quality computer-science curriculum, robotics clubs and project-based learning. Its Future Engineer program is a global computer-science education program designed to inspire and educate millions of students each year to try computer science and coding.

Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 32,000 full-time and part-time jobs in Arizona and invested more than $16 billion across the state.

More information: amazon.jobs/en .