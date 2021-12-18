ANOTHER ICONIC DOWNTOWN TEMPE RESTAURANT, HOUSE OF TRICKS, CLOSING IN SPRING AFTER 34 YEARS

- Advertisement -

Downtown Tempe is losing another iconic dining and drinking establishment with announcement that House of Tricks will close next spring.

Owners Bob and Robin Trick sold the building on Dec. 15 but will lease it back and remain open for dinner and happy hour through June 2022.

The Tricks said that after 34 years it is time to retire.

The critically acclaimed restaurant, at 114 E. Seventh Street, has been a Valley favorite for more than three decades, earning many awards and generating an enthusiastic following.

Known for its fine dining as well as its lush patios, House of Tricks has been the site of significant family and professional events, including marriage proposals, weddings, business meetings and fundraisers. The casual yet professional setting has been a favorite of guests Valley-wide, including ASU faculty and staff, neighbors from the South Tempe community, local and national politicians, businesspeople, spring-training fans and gourmet enthusiasts.

The purchaser, 101 East 6th Street LP, did not immediately announce its plans for the site.

Last year, downtown Tempe lost iconic Rula Bula on Mill Avenue when the restaurant/bar’s owners and the buildings owner could not come to terms on a new lease.