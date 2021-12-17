We Are Airstream converts Former Sam’s Club in Chandler into super-size sales, service facility

- Advertisement -

We Are Airstream has purchased a former Sam’s Club at 1375 S. Arizona Ave., on the southeastern corner of Loop 202, and has converted it into the recreation-vehicle manufacturer’s largest sales and service facility in the nation.

The new Chandler facility, a destination for “Airstreamers,” adventure seekers and travelers, is now open to customers while Airstream finishes construction on exterior improvements.

The 136,000-square-foot freestanding building sits on 14.9 acres, 40 percent of the space for showroom and sales, the remainder dedicated to servicing and storage. We Are Airstream expects to employ 60 people at the facility for all things Airstream as technicians, concierge ambassadors, property maintenance, accounting and sales experts who provide personalized recreation-vehicle sales and concierge services.

“We searched diligently and strategically to find a new location and couldn’t be happier to land in Chandler,” said Aaron Korges, president of We Are Airstream, formerly known as Airstream of Scottsdale. “Chandler is at the heart of the burgeoning Southeast Valley and we were impressed with the strong demographics in the area. We look forward to building a long-term relationship with the community as we ramp up operations.”

The family-run business has been selling travel trailers for more than 20 years and, as the sole Arizona Airstream dealer north of Tucson, serves the entire metro Phoenix area to help new and experienced RVers with their travel-trailer needs.

Korges said he encourages the public to stop by the showroom or browse the extensive selection online at weareairstream.com.

“We are thrilled to welcome We Are Airstream to Chandler and appreciate their significant investment into this important property,” said Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke. “The Airstream product has built a loyal following over many decades and we wish them many years of success at their new location in Chandler.”

Airstream trailers are famous for their distinctive round shape and polished aluminum. Introduced in 1932, Airstream continues to be among the top sellers in the RV business.

Sales in the RV industry have increased significantly over the last several years as Americans look for experiential outdoor trips and baby boomers retire. The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic also has led to more customers considering the mobile, outdoor lifestyle that an RV provides, according to Airstream.