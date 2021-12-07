Search
HomeTempe

Corona Honor Society seeks help in drive for food, toys, beds and blankets for shelter dogs

Wrangler News Staff

Corona del Sol’s National Honor Society is working with Valley non-profit Four Paws and Friends to provide Maricopa County shelter dogs with much-needed toys, treats, beds and blankets for the holidays. –Four Paws and Friends photo

- Advertisement -

Corona del Sol High School’s National Honor Society, working with Valley non-profit Four Paws and Friends to provide Maricopa County shelter dogs with much-needed toys, treats, beds and blankets for the holidays, is asking for the public’s assistance.

–Photo by Jennifer Bart for wranglernews.com

If you’d like to help a dog in need this holiday season, click here to purchase directly from Amazon using the Four Paws shipping address.

Or, if you have a student at Corona, you can purchase the items from your favorite local store and have your student bring the items to the “Angels for Paws” donation box in the front office.

Contact Jennifer Bart at jbart@tempeunion.org if you have any questions.

Wrangler News Staff
Previous articleAdditional Sippin’ Santas Pub Crawl tickets available for Dec. 11 spirit in downtown Chandler

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Advertisment

Latest e-Edition

Latest Cover

Follow Us

2,648FansLike
903FollowersFollow

Weekly Email Newsletter

Latest

Copyright Wrangler News

Join Our Family...

Wrangler Newsletter

One email

Once a week

Unsubscribe anytime

Welcome to The Wrangler Community!

Think Local. Read Local.