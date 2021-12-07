Corona Honor Society seeks help in drive for food, toys, beds and blankets for shelter dogs

- Advertisement -

Corona del Sol High School’s National Honor Society, working with Valley non-profit Four Paws and Friends to provide Maricopa County shelter dogs with much-needed toys, treats, beds and blankets for the holidays, is asking for the public’s assistance.

If you’d like to help a dog in need this holiday season, click here to purchase directly from Amazon using the Four Paws shipping address.

Or, if you have a student at Corona, you can purchase the items from your favorite local store and have your student bring the items to the “Angels for Paws” donation box in the front office.

Contact Jennifer Bart at jbart@tempeunion.org if you have any questions.