Additional Sippin’ Santas Pub Crawl tickets available for Dec. 11 spirit in downtown Chandler

It was looking like only those on the Nice List were going to get in, but the Downtown Chandler Community Partnership – perhaps on a quest to get on the Nice List itself – has released 50 Naughty List tickets for the Sippin’ Santas Pub Crawl on Saturday, Dec. 11.

They are available for $20 on a first come, first serve basis at eventbrite.com/e/sippin-santas-pub-crawl-tickets and are expected to go fast.

Naughty List tickets are valid 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Registration is 2:45p.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in New Square Chandler. Day-of registration is not guaranteed and will be offered only if a ticket holder does not show up for their registered slot.

Live entertainment will be available through the downtown area.

Twenty-eight bars and restaurants in downtown Chandler are taking part in the self-guided crawl, which includes $4 drink specials. They are:

1912 Lounge @ the Crowne Plaza San Marcos Resort, Bourbon Jacks American Tavern, Charm Thai, Cheba Hut, Craft 64, Crust Simply Italian, Gadzooks Soup & Enchiladas, Ghett’ Yo Taco, Hidden House, Inchin’s Bamboo Garden, Jinya Ramen, La Ristra New Mexican Kitchen, Mingle + Graze, Murphy’s Law Irish Pub, Pedal Haus Brewery, Perch Pub & Brewery, PURO: Cigar Bar, QuartHaus, Recreo, SanTan Brewing Co., Spirit House, The Brickyard Downtown, The Garden Grille & Bar @ The Hilton Hotel, The Local Chandler, The Ostrich, The Stillery, Truland Burgers & Greens and West Alley BBQ.